More Details On Trade Talks For 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco has gleaned a few more details on the developing trade talks between the 49ers, WR Brandon Aiyuk and a handful of other teams.

Maiocco confirms the Patriots dropped out of the running after Aiyuk showed little interest in accepting their contract offer, which was reportedly north of $30 million a year and the highest he’s been offered so far by any team.

The Patriots had already worked out the framework of an offer with the 49ers that would have included WR Kendrick Bourne.

The Browns are the other team that has reached an agreement with San Francisco on trade compensation, per Maiocco. The deal would include WR Amari Cooper, a second-round draft pick and potentially more picks, with the 49ers paying some of Aiyuk’s salary to make up for the Browns having already given Cooper nearly all of his scheduled 2024 salary to get him to report to training camp.

However, Maiocco points out Aiyuk has also shown little interest in the contract offer from the Browns so far. He adds it would not be surprising if Aiyuk accepted a lesser contract offer if it meant joining the Steelers, one of his preferred destinations this offseason.

The Steelers recently have re-engaged with the 49ers on compensation after seemingly being out of things on Monday. Maiocco says Pittsburgh doesn’t have many players to offer the 49ers but could put second and third-round picks on the table, plus other Day 3 selections.

As far as the possibility of Aiyuk remaining in San Francisco, Maiocco reports the current focus is on trying to work out the logistics of a trade. Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle says the last contract offer from the 49ers to Aiyuk came in May a couple of weeks after the draft.

That led to Aiyuk requesting a trade and “holding in” — reporting to training camp but not participating in practice to avoid fines. Silver says that has gotten on 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan‘s nerves and he’s fed up with things, enough to where the team has changed its stance on Aiyuk and is ready to explore a trade after shutting down previous inquiries.

Silver notes three teams that Aiyuk’s camp has talked to are all willing to beat the last offer the 49ers put on the table, which was around $26 million a year. Silver has also heard Aiyuk is hesitant about playing for the Browns or Patriots and prefers the Steelers, but Pittsburgh has to meet the 49ers’ asking price.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

