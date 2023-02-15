Multiple NFL GMs Believe Bears QB Justin Fields Is Available

According to Jason La Canfora, multiple NFL general managers came away from the Senior Bowl believing the Bears are open to trading QB Justin Fields.

In fact, La Canfora says his sources were fairly convinced Fields would end up being dealt this offseason.

Chicago has the No. 1 overall pick and that has opened up some speculation about whether they would consider taking one of the top quarterbacks in the class this year, either Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

Fields was brilliant as a runner in 2022 but far more inconsistent in the passing game, so there remain some questions as he enters his third season.

Bears GM Ryan Poles said a few weeks ago he’d have to be “blown away” by a prospect to consider trading Fields, but Chicago is expected to do some homework on the top prospects. Poles has told Fields he will keep him in the loop this offseason.

It still seems more likely the Bears would prefer to either trade the No. 1 pick for a massive haul or take one of the top defensive prospects to build around Fields rather than reset with a rookie again. Still, it appears others in the NFL aren’t ready to dismiss the possibility.

Fields, 23, was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

Fields signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059. The Bears will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Fields appeared in 16 games and completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Healso rushed 160 times for 1,143 yards (7.1 YPC) and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Bears and Fields as the news is available.