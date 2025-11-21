Multiple Teams Interested In Free Agent RB Dameon Pierce

According to Aaron Wilson, multiple teams are interested in RB Dameon Pierce after he was waived by the Texans on Thursday.

Wilson notes that Pierce may wind up clearing waivers today because of the timing of his release, but could land with a new team next week.

Tom Pelissero notes that Pierce cleared waivers and is officially an unrestricted free agent.

Pierce was a breakout rookie a few years ago, but he’s since fallen out of favor in Houston.

Pierce, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Texans out of Florida in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He is in the final year of his $4,475,432 rookie contract that has an average annual value of $1,118,858.

In 2025, Pierce has appeared in four games for the Texans and rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries (2.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.