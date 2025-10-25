Multiple Teams Interested In Titans CB Roger McCreary

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that multiple teams are interested in Titans CB Roger McCreary, who is in the final year of his contract.

McCreary, 25, was a two-year starter at Auburn and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors in 2021.

The Titans used the No. 35 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year $9,165,609 contract that includes a $3,845,897 signing bonus.

He is set to become a free agent this offseason.

In 2025, McCreary has appeared in seven games for the Titans and recorded 18 tackles and one interception.

We will have more on McCreary as it becomes available.