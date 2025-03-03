Multiple Teams Interested In Trading For Raiders TE Michael Mayer

The Raiders selected TE Brock Bowers 13th overall in 2024 a year after taking TE Michael Mayer 35th overall.

Bowers had an incredible rookie campaign, going for 1,194 yards on 112 receptions despite being on an underwhelming offense. Because of Bowers’ emergence, many have questioned how Mayer fits into their long-term plans.

It was recently reported the Raiders are shopping Mayer and Vincent Bonsignore adds “plenty of teams are interested” in the 23-year-old.

Mayer, 23, is a former second-round pick by the Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He was named Third-Team All-ACC in 2020 and Third-Team All-American in 2021. He is the all-time leader in receptions among tight ends at Notre Dame.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $9,313,646 rookie contract, including a $3,773,561 signing bonus.

In 2024, Mayer appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and recorded 21 receptions for 156 yards and no touchdowns.

