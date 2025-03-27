Myles Garrett Discusses Browns’ Potential Plans At Quarterback

Myles Garrett returned to the Browns on a record contract extension after requesting a trade from Cleveland, partially because he didn’t feel like the Browns had a path to contention.

The money was a factor in Garrett changing his mind, but the organization was also able to sell him on its plan for the future, including the plans at quarterback. When talking with the Browns Radio Network, Garrett intimated the Browns want a “young” prospect to develop.

“Any team that’s going to go far needs a quarterback and one that’s young, can learn, and is willing to be patient with the process,” Garrett said, via Content Browns. “There’s going to be some bumps in the road. It’s going to be some learning pains. But us as a team has to be able to be a landing pad for him, and know being on the defensive side, help him out whenever things go wrong.”

Garrett didn’t close the door on a veteran quarterback entering the fold, though.

“That’s not for just for a young quarterback, that’s for veterans and guys who’ve been here for a while,” Garrett said. “So as far as quarterbacks, whether it’s one from the draft or an older guy, they have some help not only in their room, but from some of the veterans.”

Miami’s Cam Ward is widely considered the top quarterback available in the 2025 NFL Draft. Mary Kay Cabot confirmed that Ward worked out for several members of Cleveland’s brass this week in Miami, including owner Jimmy Haslam, GM Andrew Berry, and HC Kevin Stefanski.

However, Ward could be gone by the time Cleveland picks at No. 2 overall. Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is the consensus No. 2 passer in this class and could be an option. According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, the Browns are among the teams to keep an eye on for Louisville QB Tyler Shough around the top of the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Shough, 25, was a four-star recruit ranked as the sixth overall quarterback in the 2018 class out of Chandler, Arizona. He committed to Oregon and enrolled for the 2018 season

Shough entered the portal after three years at Oregon and committed to Texas Tech for the 2022 season. He entered the portal for his final year of eligibility in 2024 after three years at Texas Tech and committed to Louisville.

In his collegiate career, Shough appeared in 42 games over seven years and completed 63 percent of his passes for 7,820 yards, 59 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He also rushed 246 times for 733 yards and 11 touchdowns.