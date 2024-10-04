NFC East Notes: Jayden Daniels, Bryce Huff, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Washington is off to a surprising 3-1 start thanks to electric play from first-round QB Jayden Daniels. Commanders WR Terry McLaurin praised Daniels’ work ethic in practice which has led to immediate success at the highest level.

“I think he’s really confident in what he’s seeing,” McLaurin said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “I think his preparation is very unique for a guy who’s just got into the league, and that was him [from] the first day we met him when he got here in the spring. His preparation, the way he attacks practice, the way he is starting to conduct the film sessions at the end of the week for the receivers and the tight ends. It’s no surprise when he goes out there and he executes at a high level.”

Commanders RB Austin Ekeler said he is on track to play in Week 5 against the Browns, per Grant Paulsen.

Eagles

Eagles DE Bryce Huff has only recorded two tackles and no sacks so far this season. Philadelphia DC Vic Fangio believes Huff is “improving” in their system, notably against the run, which he hasn’t been tasked with much throughout his career before signing with Philadelphia.

“I think he’s improving,” Fangio said, via ProFootballTalk. “When I say improving against the run, that’s something that he hadn’t really been asked to do in the past. And that’s been an adjustment for him. I’m seeing some improvement there. We don’t ask him to drop very often, but when he does, I’m seeing some improvement there. So he’s working hard at it. He’s as frustrated with it as any of us are, but confident he’ll get it going.”

Giants

When appearing on This Is Football with Kevin Clark, SI.com’s Albert Breer talks about potential landing spots for former Patriots HC Bill Belichick. Breer doesn’t see the Giants as a potential player for Belichick because he doesn’t get the sense that owner John Mara wants to overhaul their team.

Giants RB Devin Singletary (groin) said he has a “chance” to play in Week 5 against the Seahawks, per Jordan Raanan.

(groin) said he has a “chance” to play in Week 5 against the Seahawks, per Jordan Raanan. Raanan also writes that WR Malik Nabers (concussion) seems like a “longshot” for Sunday’s game.