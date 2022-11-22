NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is certainly glad that the team has QB Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster, especially following their big win over the Cardinals in Mexico City on Monday Night Football.

“Jimmy’s doing a great job,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “Jimmy always has. When Jimmy’s been healthy out there, we’ve had our guys around him, he plays at a high level, and I think he did that today as good as he has. We’re very fortunate to have him.”

Charvarius Ward did not have a groin issue and that this information was inaccurate due to a communication issue. ( Shanahan said CBdid not have a groin issue and that this information was inaccurate due to a communication issue. ( Matt Maiocco

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury was disgusted following his team’s 38-10 loss to San Francisco in Mexico City.

“We’ve got to flush it,” Kingsbury said, via NFL.com. “We’ve got a short week with the Chargers coming in. So that’s what we talked about. We know we’ve got to play a lot better. Gotta improve in a short time. A lot of mental preparation going into Sunday’s game before a bye. So we’ve got to find a way to get it corrected.”

Cardinals backup QB Colt McCoy and S Budda Baker felt the game was winnable, with Baker adding that not everyone tried their hardest until it was too late in the game.

“I didn’t think that the Niners confused me one time tonight,” McCoy said. “I knew what they were doing. They showed me a lot of different looks. And so that’s a bummer. Feel pretty good about it, but we just didn’t make enough plays.”

“At the end of the day we’re all grown men,” Baker told Cameron Cox. “Women lie, men lie, that film never lies. Whatever the film says is what it is.”

PFF’s Brad Spielberger identifies Cardinals DL Zach Allen as an extension candidate. He writes Arizona could try to get ahead of what looks like a strong interior defensive line market this offseason by extending Allen well before free agency.

as an extension candidate. He writes Arizona could try to get ahead of what looks like a strong interior defensive line market this offseason by extending Allen well before free agency. Spielberger projects a three-year, $37.5 million deal ($12.5 million a year) with $26 million guaranteed that could be enough to lock up the 25-year-old Allen.

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford is still being evaluated to see if the team will put him in the concussion protocol, according to HC Sean McVay . (Jourdan Rodrigue)

is still being evaluated to see if the team will put him in the concussion protocol, according to HC . (Jourdan Rodrigue) McVay said the Rams are having preliminary discussions about signing another quarterback depending on the health of Stafford and QB John Wolford. The only other quarterback on the team is Bryce Perkins. (Andrew Siciliano)