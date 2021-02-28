NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Syracuse DB Trill Williams has met virtually with the 49ers, and it is unclear what position he will play in the NFL as some teams like him as a safety and other teams see him as a cornerback. (Justin Melo)

Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble has met virtually with the 49ers. (Justin Melo)

Potential first-round Northwestern CB Greg Newsome has met with a host of teams virtually ahead of the draft, including the 49ers. (Justin Melo)

West Virginia DL Darius Stills has added the 49ers to his virtual meeting tour. (Justin Melo)

Cardinals

Cardinals’ LB Haason Reddick is coming off the best season of his career after recording 12.5 sacks and is an impending free agent. His main concern is finding not just an opportunity, but a defense where his style of play is a good fit.

“I want my number to be called,” Reddick said, via Sirius XM NFL. “I want to be one of the guys that’s called on to make plays. I want the fit and the feeling to be right. I want a mutual understanding between me and the coaching staff about what’s expected, what’s to be done, and the effort I’m going to give. As long as I can find that, whether it be here with the Cardinals — I do believe we have that here. If it’s not here with the Cardinals and it’s somewhere else and I have to go to a different team, it’s all about being the correct fit, being the correct system, and being somewhere I can still thrive, flourish and continue to grow as a player.”

Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble has met virtually with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)

Potential first-round Northwestern CB Greg Newsome has met with a host of teams virtually ahead of the draft, including the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)

Rams

Rams’ HC Sean McVay says that while he and QB Jared Goff have spoken following his trade to Detroit, he doesn’t want to get into specifics about how things could have turned out differently for the former No. 1 overall pick.

“When you look back on the four years that we did have together, there’s a lot of times you can smile on,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of The Los Angeles Times. “And I would say there’s a lot of things that when I self-reflect, I certainly wish I was better for him in some instances. I’m not going to run away from the things that I could have been better for him as a leader and as a coach. But there were a lot of really good things that occurred from ’17 and on that, I think we can eventually really have a much better appreciation for.”

“I have a big hand in that,” McVay said of Goff’s development. “I have to be able to look myself in the mirror and acknowledge and be able to evolve and prove and take ownership in that. … I’m not going to run away from the blame. I’m not going to make any excuses about it, but there’s a lot of things, even some of the decision-making in games. Are you consistently putting him in the right positions to be successful? And so, as a coach, as a leader, your job is to try to make situations and people you’re around better, and there are certainly some moments that I know I could have done better really for our team and for Jared in particular.”