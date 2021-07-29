NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan said he was “frustrated” when the Rams traded for QB Matthew Stafford after studying him this offseason, via Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle.

“He’s better than I had realized. He was the man. And he’s underrated to me,” Shanahan said on the “Flying Coach” podcast.

Shanahan mentioned the team had explored the possibility of trading for both Stafford and Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson, which reveals the 49ers were both looking to replace QB Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason and that trading up to draft QB Trey Lance wasn’t their first choice.

Shanahan said DL Javon Kinlaw‘s knee swelled up after a flight so he was limited in practice. (Nick Wagoner)