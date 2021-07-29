NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan said he was “frustrated” when the Rams traded for QB Matthew Stafford after studying him this offseason, via Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle.
“He’s better than I had realized. He was the man. And he’s underrated to me,” Shanahan said on the “Flying Coach” podcast.
Shanahan mentioned the team had explored the possibility of trading for both Stafford and Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson, which reveals the 49ers were both looking to replace QB Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason and that trading up to draft QB Trey Lance wasn’t their first choice.
- Shanahan said DL Javon Kinlaw‘s knee swelled up after a flight so he was limited in practice. (Nick Wagoner)
Cardinals
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Cardinals should be calling the Dolphins daily about a trade for CB Xavien Howard.
- Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said WR DeAndre Hopkins missed Thursday’s practice with a “minor thing” but expects him to return soon. (Josh Weinfuss)
- Kingsbury said Cardinals C Rodney Hudson is expected to return from COVID-19 protocol on August 2. (Josh Weinfuss)
- Kinsbury said LB Dennis Gardeck (ACL) is ahead of schedule with his recovery but didn’t have a specific timetable to return: “We’re going to be really smart with him. He’s the guy who you got to save him from himself a little bit because he’s such a hard worker.” (Josh Weinfuss)
Rams
Rams DT Aaron Donald said he’s starting to feel his age now entering Year 8 of his career.
“I’m getting older,” Donald said, via ProFootballTalk. “I feel it. My aches and pains last a little longer, so I definitely feel it.”
Rams HC Sean McVay said he doesn’t see any difference in Donald now that the defensive lineman is 30-years old and expects the same quality out of him.
“No, I do not,” the Rams coach said when asked whether he sees a difference in Donald at 30. “He looks pretty damn good to me. He has got that same look in his eye. He looks good. He had a good first day. We know that he’s working hard. I think he’s going to pick up right where he left off and what he has done, since I’ve been fortunate enough to be around him, has been pretty spectacular. He is one-of-one.”
- Rams fourth-round TE Jacob Harris underwent minor surgery to repair a core injury suffered a few weeks ago. (Jourdan Rodrigue)
Seahawks
- The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reports the Seahawks are talking extension with LT Duane Brown.
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll is happy with where extension negotiations are with S Jamal Adams: “The conversations have been ongoing for some time and very amicable. He’s in a good place. They’ve worked really hard to this point. I’m very hopeful that it’s going to get taken care of here soon, very soon.” (Brady Henderson)
- Carroll added since Adams has a shoulder and finger issue, he wouldn’t practice even if there weren’t contract negotiations. (Michael-Shawn Dugar)
- Seahawks RB Chris Carson said under new OC Shane Waldron, running backs will split out wide more often. Carson added that the new offense is more simple. (Curtis Crabtree)
- Carroll mentioned second-round WR D’Wayne Eskridge has a toe injury that will keep him out about a week. (John Boyle)
- On vaccinations, Carroll said all but one Seahawk player will be vaccinated. (Crabtree)
- Although C Ethan Pocic isn’t practicing with a hamstring issue, Carroll said he did take part in the walkthrough. (Crabtree)
- Carroll mentioned RB Travis Homer has a calf strain and isn’t ready for practice. (Crabtree)
