NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

“I felt like we clicked very early,” Simmons said, via AZCardinals.com. “As a player you know players you are compatible with on the field. He and I are definitely compatible. Everything has been smooth sailing so far. (But) we’re both still learning, figuring out how we are going run the defense.”

Cardinals S Budda Baker said both Simmons and Collins have a long way to go to adapt to the NFL.

“It definitely a challenge sometimes to get those young bucks to listen, because they want to be so right all the time and don’t want to make mistakes,” Baker said. “It’s OK to make mistakes right now, you’re learning. Just make sure you don’t make the same mistake twice.”

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has his eyes set on leading the best offensive unit in football in 2021, citing a new offensive approach that allows him to take more control of the offense, particularly in pre-snap adjustments, as well as the continued development and acquisition of offensive personnel.

“I think we can be the number one offense in football,” Wilson said, via PFT. “I don’t see why not. We’re up for it, we’re ready, we were really good last year, had a lot of great things, but we can be even better. We’ve been watching the maturation of (WR) D.K. Metcalf and the continual growth of (WR) Tyler Lockett who has been one of the best receivers in football for the past several years. Then adding (TE) Gerald Everett, a true playmaker in the sense, and TE Will Dissly is feeling really confident right now. I’m really excited for his season, what he’s got in store. (TE) Colby Parkinson too as well, he’s had a really great training camp. You guys have seen him all over the field in practice and he’s doing a great job. Our running backs, obviously (RB) Chris Carson, what he can do. I believe he’s the best in the game, so I think for us we need to find different ways of getting him the football. I think the thing for us is executing all of the details, being aggressive, and that means every opportunity whether it’s the run or pass game. Having that aggressive mentality, every time we touch the ball, we’re scoring. I think that sense, that tempo, and that aggression going after the defense is really key.”

Wilson highlighted the differences between the Seahawks offensive scheme under former OC Brian Schottenheimer and current OC Shane Waldron.

“I’ve always been able to change the play for the most part,” he said. “Along my career, [former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer] allowed me to call the plays and stuff like that at the line of scrimmage when we needed to. I think the emphasis of being able to do it all the time, all throughout the game is the key. I think it’s a little bit different in that sense. I have freedom for sure. The fun part is there’s so much we can do and so many reasonings and so many why’s to it. It’s been really exceptional. Really transferring that to making our plays and putting our guys in the best position to be successful.”

He added that being on the same page with Waldron allows him to make changes at the LOS and taking what the defense gives him to create positive momentum for the offense.

“I think what we’re really focused on is my literally being on the line and doing that and calling it when we need to,” Wilson said. “Just playing fast, that’s what we did the whole first drive if you’ve noticed. It was really at the line of scrimmage. I think the second drive too and later on as well. The thing for us is just, for me, to be able to use what I know, my smarts and understand what we’re trying to do and how we’re trying to get to it. Also, Shane and I being on the wavelength and being at the line of scrimmage and checking the play if we need to. Sometimes just trust the play and going with it as well. That really puts the defense on their heels.”