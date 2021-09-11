NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

During a press conference with reporters, 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo jokingly declared himself the team’s starting quarterback

“For a while. I told you guys a long time ago, I had a pretty good feeling about it,” Garoppolo said, via NinersWire.com. “Kind of joked about it, but yeah, I always kind of knew where I stood and everything. And yeah, now it’s official, I guess.”

Cardinals

Cardinals’ GM Steve Keim thinks his team has a chance to do well this season and answered questions on what he needs to see to bring HC Kliff Kingsbury back in 2022.

“I feel like we have a chance to be a really good football team, but we have to execute,” Keim said, via Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. “Expectations are high, not only locally but also nationally, and certainly within our building”…“I don’t look at it that way. I look at the positives. The changes we have made with the players in that locker room. Self-policing the locker room with the accountability stuff. J.J. Watt. A.J. Green. Rodney Hudson. Matt Prater. Guys who have been there and done it. Those young guys on the roster, the Zaven Collinses, the Rondale Moores, those guys get to a point where they are seasoned pros by midseason not only because they have been in the NFL for a few months, but they have been around true pros. That, to me, is what is exciting to see, and then the ascension of Kyler Murray and all he has done.”

Seahawks