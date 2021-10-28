NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said that they won’t rush Trey Lance into the starting lineup based on their record and are committed to developing him as their “quarterback of the future.”

“We didn’t draft Trey to just fix this year,” Shanahan said, via Jennifer Lee Chen of NBC Sports. “We drafted him so he could be the quarterback of the future and that’s a matter of time. We are not playing him just because what our record is, or just because.”

Shanahan added that Lance’s health is their highest priority.

“That’s why our first discussion is how healthy is he and how is he going to look today. Just because of how our last four games have gone, it doesn’t really affect if we’re going to play Trey or not.”

Shanahan reiterated that they aren’t going to push Lance into a starting role based on their record.

“You don’t just do that because you’re not playing the way you want to play and think you’re going to put a rookie in and think he’s going to be the answer to everything,” Shanahan said. “I don’t think that’s fair to him and I don’t think that’s right for the team.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said LB Azeez Al-Shaair is in concussion protocol and LB Dre Greenlaw will not practice this week either. (Matt Barrows)

Cardinals

Ian Rapoport reports that Cardinals DE J.J. Watt specifically tore his labrum, bicep, rotator cuff, and dislocated his shoulder in Week 7.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said OL Brandon Shell is trying to play through his leg injury: “He’s getting around fine and all. He’s not hobbled by it.” (Curtis Crabtree)

Carroll expects WR Dee Eskridge to return to the team this week after recovering from his concussion in Florida. (Bob Condotta)

Carroll implied there is a center competition this week between OL Ethan Pocic and OL Kyle Fuller. (Michael-Shawn Dugar)