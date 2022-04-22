NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo said that he’s still rehabbing from shoulder surgery but will begin throwing soon.

“I’m not where I want to be yet, obviously the shoulder surgery went well, rehab’s been going great, but it’s a process,” Garoppolo said, via Nick Shook of Around the NFL. “And I knew going into the surgery what it was going to take to get the shoulder back right, but we’ll be throwing here soon, gotta keep going in the right direction. It’s a long offseason, it’s already been crazy with all the trades, guys going to different teams, whatever it is.”

Garoppolo has been mentioned as a trade candidate this offseason. The quarterback mentioned that he’s going to “let the chips fall where they may” and continue preparing for a starting job.

“I don’t know, it’s just one of those things where I’m just going to let the chips fall where they may and work my ass off like I always do, when you do that, good things will happen for you.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said that they want to identify a “young guy to develop” at receiver after losing Christian Kirk in free agency.

“I like what’s in the room right now,” Kingsbury said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think we’re always trying to find a young guy to develop after losing Christian. Really excited to see how Rondale [Moore] steps into more of that role next year. Getting A.J. [Green], I think, was huge. We really liked what he gave us last year on and off the field. And then obviously ‘Hop’ [DeAndre Hopkins], I mean you saw the difference he made when he was in there, so hopefully we can get him back full go. And have some younger guys in Antoine [Wesley] and [Greg] Dortch that we like, and we’ll continue to develop them as well.”

In response to suggestions that Cardinals QB Kyle Murray wants to be traded, the quarterback wrote on Twitter that he wants to stay with the organization: “I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home.”

Murray also replied to Ian Rapoport pointing out that Cardinals GM Steve Keim said there is "zero chance" for them to trade their quarterback.

Cardinals WR A.J. Green‘ s one-year, $3.5 million contract includes a $1.12 million salary, a $1.88 million signing bonus, and up to $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (Howard Balzer)

Green's contract also includes $2.5 million in incentives and two voidable years. (Howard Balzer)

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider said that they are still deciding on their plans at No. 9 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“It’s going to be different,” Schneider, via SeahawksWire. “We haven’t experienced this since the first year we were here we had the two first-round draft, so there’s a lot of planning, thoughts that go through your head, different scenarios. We may pick at nine, we might not. We don’t know yet.”

Schneider reiterated that they are “very open” to trading their first-round pick.

“We’re going to do whatever we can to help this football team as much as we possibly can,” Schneider said. “It’s obviously exciting but it’s not a place you want to be drafting. People know we’re very open to moving around. We’re pliable.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said that they haven’t eliminated signing OT Duane Brown and will still pursue him as part of their offseason plans. (Aaron Levine)

said that they haven’t eliminated signing OT and will still pursue him as part of their offseason plans. (Aaron Levine) Carroll said WR D.K. Metcalf “has shown a very good mentality” and notes that the team hasn’t addressed a contract beyond the 2022 season at this time. (Gregg Bell)