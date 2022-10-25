NFC Notes: 49ers, DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Per PFF’s Doug Kyed, the 49ers’ blockbuster deal for RB Christian McCaffrey was surprising to some others around the league. An NFC analytics exec told him: “For sure feels like an overpay and weird considering how much San Francisco has already invested at RB. n a weak NFC, I can understand justifying any trade that improves a roster that is already in playoff contention. I just think this particular move made little sense for San Francisco to make. I would have understood it more for (the Rams).”

has a chance to return this week, according to HC . (Eric Branch) 49ers WR Deebo Samuel has a hamstring strain and is day-to-day. 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk broke his finger and will undergo surgery. He has an opportunity to return after the bye week. (Matt Barrows)

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury saw a noticeable change within his offense during WR DeAndre Hopkins‘ first game back from suspension.

“I mean, you saw it, right?” Kingsbury said, via ESPN. “It was a different-looking deal out there with him and the confidence that other guys around him play with. It’s good to have him back. I think once he really gets in shape, gets back into running routes and is comfortable in the offense, he can really do some things.”

Kingsbury said the presence of Hopkins opens up a lot of things in both the passing and running game for the offense.

“If you look at, like, when he’s played and he hasn’t, offensively it’s pretty dramatic,” Kingsbury said. “Defenses have to play you differently. I mean, they just do. The run game opens up when they’re rolling another guy to him.”

Hopkins drew three penalties in key situations, which doesn’t show up in the box score. Kingsbury addressed the plays during a team meeting and called them “hidden yardage.”

“Since he’s been here, I can’t tell you how many times … there’s not a stat, I don’t think, on that, but it’s incredible how many times he’s helped us in that department,” Kingsbury said. “So, you have his 10 catches plus you have those three. Those are huge swings in the ballgame, especially with the struggles we’ve had on third downs.”

Hopkins wasn’t shy when asked if his presence is a boost for the team’s offense. He said that him being out there opened up things for the offense and made it easier for QB Kyler Murray to go through his progressions.

“Yes, absolutely,” Hopkins said. “I think reads are easier for Kyler. I’m not saying that they’re not with other players out there, but he and I have been playing together for a couple years now, so, obviously, we know each other very well.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll tempered expectations on WR D.K. Metcalf returning this week: “I know he’s really anxious to try and make his way back…He’s still pretty sore today.” When asked directly if Metcalf would be available this week, Carroll responded: “I don’t know if that’s even possible.” (Curtis Crabtree)

tempered expectations on WR returning this week: “I know he’s really anxious to try and make his way back…He’s still pretty sore today.” When asked directly if Metcalf would be available this week, Carroll responded: “I don’t know if that’s even possible.” (Curtis Crabtree) Without Metcalf, the Seahawks will ask more from veteran WR Marquise Goodwin and former second-round WR D’Wayne Eskridge : “There’s no doubt that if DK can’t go this weekend, those guys are gonna play a bigger part. We’re going to need them to come through.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

and former second-round WR : “There’s no doubt that if DK can’t go this weekend, those guys are gonna play a bigger part. We’re going to need them to come through.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar) Carroll said RB Travis Homer could return to practice this week. (John Boyle)