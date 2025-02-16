NFC Notes: 49ers Free Agents, Klint Kubiak, Mike Macdonald, John Schneider, Seahawks

49ers

49ers CB Charvarius Ward ‘s contract for 2025 and 2026 voids on February 14, per OverTheCap.

‘s contract for 2025 and 2026 voids on February 14, per OverTheCap. 49ers G Jon Feliciano and LB Dre Greenlaw ‘s contracts also void on February 14.

and LB ‘s contracts also void on February 14. Matt Zenitz reports that the team is set to hire Ray Brown as their cornerbacks coach.

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider has a clear plan in mind when it comes to getting Seattle back into playoff contention in 2025.

“We know exactly what our deficiencies are,” Schneider said. “We can all see it, right? And we have a plan to address everything.”

Seahawks DB Julian Love‘s $6.715 million salary becomes fully guaranteed on February 14th, per Over The Cap.

The Seahawks enter the offseason with pressing needs to correct their offense line after allowing the third most sacks in the league last season. Mike Macdonald said they still believe in their players and want a “plan for development” by new OC Klint Kubiak.

“You’ve got to look at it through the lens of their plan for development,” Macdonald said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “Offensive line is a critical part of our football team, and we’re on record saying this, but we believe in our guys. We have an opportunity to become a great offensive unit, and in order to do that, we’ve got to have a great offensive line working together. Their track record speaks for itself.”

Kubiak said their offensive identity is to be a “running football team” and expressed confidence in new OL coach John Benton.

“If our identity is going to be a running football team, it starts with Coach Benton and his approach,” Kubiak said. “He’s an excellent teacher, the way he runs the room, holds his guys accountable. The way he leads men and he schemes is excellent.”

Kubiak wants their offense to have the ability to produce in multiple ways.

“We have a philosophy that we believe in, a style that we believe in,” Kubiak said. “But you’ve got to be able to win more than one way. We’ll start with the fundamentals, running off the ball, then we’ll get to know our guys and we better do what they do best. Otherwise, we’re not going to like the results.”\