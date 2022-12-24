NFC Notes: 49ers, Giants, Vikings

49ers

49ers third-round RB Tyrion Davis-Price has barely played this season, which is becoming an unfortunate trend for San Francisco’s third-round running backs. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he just missed too much time early in the season and fell behind Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason, and of course Christian McCaffrey.

“Ty just kind of missed his opportunity early on,” Shanahan said via NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco, adding. “When Ty came back is when Elijah was healthy and he wasn’t getting those (carries) over Elijah. Then we had Christian and Elijah, J.P. had already made his role as the third guy for special teams and that wasn’t going to change.”

Shanahan adds though that they’re optimistic Davis-Price can still be a contributor in the future.

“I do feel he is a lot readier now,” Shanahan said. “He’s waiting for that (opportunity). If J.P. doesn’t go, he should get some more carries this week.” Giants Giants players including S Julian Love and RB Saquon Barkley are praising K Graham Gano and have full faith in him to make long field goals, with Gano himself feeling confident he is able to knock it through the uprights from 53 yards out. “I even talked to my wife about this: When number nine is out there, you just have confidence,” Love said, via Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post. “And that’s a special thing that teams can’t take for granted, to have a kicker as sure as him. He’s one of the best players on this team, honestly. He’s been a key for us this entire year.” “It’s in, it’s money, we know we’re good,” Barkley said. “Whatever landmark we have to get to, we’re trusting Graham. He’s one of our leaders, one of our captains, one of our big-time players — and he made a big-time kick, too.” “Best case, you’ve got the adrenaline going during the game and I told him, ‘53, so get to the 35 [-yard line],’ ” Gano said. “Afterwards he looked at me and he said, ‘What’d you tell me?’ I was glad he had faith in me. Kicking into the wind isn’t easy. You have to hit a really pure ball from there.” “It’s just trusting my leg and not overthinking or over-swinging,” Gano added. “Making sure I hit a good, clean ball straight and have faith in the guys in front of me: Casey and Jamie make my job easy. If they send me out there, I’m expected to make it.” Vikings Vikings Chandon Sullivan was fined $9,444 for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Colts. ( CBwas fined $9,444 for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Colts. ( Chris Tomasson

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has set the Vikings record for most receiving yards in a single season, passing WR Randy Moss who had 1,632 yards in 2003.