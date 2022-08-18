NFC Notes: 49ers, Marquise Brown, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said second-year QB Trey Lance has been progressively improving throughout their offseason program.

“Trey’s done a good job,” Shanahan said, via ProFootballTalk. “I thought he had a good day today and we’re in the middle of camp, so you have some good, some bad, but he’s getting better throughout the whole process.”

Shanahan thinks that Lance is showing more consistency and will continue to improve with more playing time.

“Just being more consistent,” Shanahan said. “He gotten a little better at everything, which is what you need to do for a rookie coming in, especially the lack experience that Trey had. So you throw everything at him and sometimes he gets one down and then you go a bunch of new stuff and then that takes a step back. So that’s been the process here throughout all last year and coming into this year, just in every single area, the consistency of it, not having to take two steps back as much. As I keep saying, the more he plays, the more reps he gets, the better he’ll get.”

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown loved his time in Baltimore, but felt that he wasn’t valued as much as he should’ve been by the Ravens, which prompted him to push to play elsewhere.

“It’s about happiness,” Brown said, via the team’s official website. “I want to feel like I am a part of something to win. At the Ravens, I just felt like sometimes they really didn’t need me. Regardless if I was there or not, they were going to win games. I love the game too much. I want to be involved.” Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said that he and Brown have a natural connection, which goes back to their college days together at Oklahoma. “I think (chemistry) is already built,” Murray said. “It’s the NFL, we still have to work on it. What we did, we did in the past. But there is a natural connection. It’s weird because we talk about it but we haven’t been on the field together in a long time.” Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said while the connection between Murray and Brown is solid, he’d still like to see what Brown can, or can’t do in the team’s offense. “There are always going to be growing pains the first year in the offense,” Kingsbury said. “But as we have said all along his familiarity with the offense based on his college experience definitely helps, and his comfort level with the quarterback is huge. I expect by Week 1 he’ll understand what we are trying to accomplish.” Brown isn’t concerned about signing a contract extension yet and added that he’s going to let the process unfold organically. “It just gives me motivation that I have to keep working,” Brown said. “It comes when it comes.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said QB Drew Lock was feeling so sick he “barely made it off the practice field” on Tuesday before testing positive for Covid-19.

“He was dragging,” Carroll said, via ESPN. “We were going to do post-practice work but [decided] no, let’s get him out of here. It hit him. He’s had it before already. He’s done all of the work to get prepped for it. It just so happens that it got him again.”

Carroll noted that Lock really needed the reps that he was going to get against Chicago.

“He did need them,” Carroll said. “This week is a screwed up week for a guy to get a bunch of turns and all that. He worked with the ones yesterday in prep for the game, and that’s really all he got. I would’ve liked to see that happen throughout this little mini week. But we’ll see what happens next week. We’ll figure it out. But it was important and that’s where we’re going to do extra work after practice with DK [Metcalf] and with Lock, and [Will Dissly], and we just weren’t able to do that. So we missed out on that opportunity.”

With Lock out, QB Geno Smith will start against the Bears while QB Jacob Eason will benefit from the extra playing time.

“It came out of nowhere,” Carroll said. “Obviously, he will miss this game, but he has a chance to be back; he has a five-day window that he has to take care of it. It’s unfortunate. It was his turn to play and start, but we will figure it out. I’m fired up for Geno to go. He had an excellent abbreviated week, had a terrific…day for us, so he is ready to go. It will also give Jacob a chance to play a little bit more, obviously, and he will get a good shot in the second half. Really, he deserves it and has practiced really well for us, so I’m anxious for him to get out there and play some football.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll announced second-round RB Kenneth Walker is having “a procedure.” Carroll stated it’s not a sports hernia surgery and the team hopes to get him back quickly. (Curtis Crabtree)