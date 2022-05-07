NFC Notes: 49ers, Marquise Brown, Cardinals, Seahawks, Drew Lock

49ers

49ers’ director of college scouting Tariq Ahmad is confident that DL coach Kris Kocurek will do well developing second-round DE Drake Jackson.

“We have the best D-line coach in the NFL,” Ahmad said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “So if you give him someone who has that type of explosiveness, movement and lower-body looseness, it’s going to be fun to watch.”

Jackson described that he’s hopeful for Deebo Samuel to remain with the organization now that he’s a part of the team.

“A couple (of weeks) ago, I would have been like, ‘Dang, Deebo wants to leave the 49ers.’ That’s crazy. Now, it’s like, ‘That my teammate.’ So it’s like, ‘C’mon, Deebo. C’mon back.’ … It’s just crazy how life changes.”

Cardinals

New Cardinals WR Marquise Brown is looking forward to being properly utilized in Arizona and getting certain types of targets from QB Kyler Murray.

“In college, I had guys around me, (Cowboys WR) CeeDee Lamb. I’ve played with (Ravens tight end) Mark Andrews. It’s not about the targets, it’s about what type of targets. What are guys good at?” Brown said, via AZCardinals.com. “Put everybody in a position to do what they do good and it’s up to you to make the most out of your opportunity. I’ve been in an offense where I’ve been getting all the attention, I’ve been getting the cloud coverages. I’m excited to get some one-on-one matchups and spread the field out. I’m pretty fast, I can get behind the defense. That’s what I’m good at.” Seahawks Seahawks HC Pete Carroll thinks that if QB Drew Lock was in this year’s draft class, he would be the first quarterback taken off the board. “I think he’d have been the first guy picked, of quarterbacks anyway. He’d have been the first guy in this draft. I don’t have any hesitation saying that,” Carroll said, via Pro Football Talk. “The first look at Drew, he’s really athletic, he’s really a confident athlete, you can see he’s got a lot of body control, he’s got quick feet, he’s got a quick arm, he’s got various ways he can release the football as his body’s in different positions. He’s got a real knack there. He’s got a strong arm, he can throw the ball a mile down the field. He compares to Geno, and Geno Smith has a great arm. He has a world-class arm and all that. To match up with that, that’s saying a lot. All three of our guys have great arms. They can rip the ball around the field. We’ve had a full week of seeing these guys out there. They’re really talented, arm talent-wise, so that’s there. They’re big, they’re sharp, they move well.”