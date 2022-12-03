NFC Notes: 49ers, Nick Bosa, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers DE Nick Bosa said that playing natural grass rather than artificial turf will “a hundred percent” play a factor in future free-agent decisions.

“Oh, a hundred percent,” Bosa said, via Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. “Yeah, a hundred percent, for sure. It’s usually the older guys who know more about it. Or guys who have dealt with injuries from it. Because when you’re young and in high school and college, you think it’s fast and fun and it looks good. And then you realize after a few years, it’s like, whew, I’ll do anything to get on some grass.”

Bosa spoke about the impact of playing on turf surfaces.

“I mean, it’s a way to make more money. Which is understandable. It’s easier to move out of the way and have a concert. And it’s easier to maintain; obviously, you throw it down and it’s there for years,” said Bosa. “The impact of each step, each cut … all the force goes straight into your joints and your body. And you could feel it. It’s substantial. And then there’s turfs that grab, which happened to me (at MetLife Stadium). And that’s a whole other story.”

Bosa reiterated that turf surfaces have an instant impact on players’ bodies.

“I mean, the pain meds you’ve gotta take, the recovery after, the swelling, everything is worse,” Bosa said. “Your ankles are sprained within the first couple plays of the game. It’s night and day, especially when you haven’t been on it for a while, and then we went out to Carolina and you just feel it warming up. It’s not good.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said second-round TE Trey McBride is “growing into” his role and has shown flashes of brilliance in practice.

“He’s just growing into it right now,” Kingsbury said via Darren Urban of the team website. “We see some real flashes at practice where you know he’s going to be a very good player in this league. Sometimes in the games it seems a little sped up for him, but that is all rookies. The more reps he gets with Zach being out, I think it’s going to continue to help him, and you’ll start to see some of those flashes as the season winds down.”

As for TE Maxx Williams‘ recovery from a knee injury, Kingsbury said that he’s suffered nerve damage and is having trouble lifting up his foot.

“The injury he had, that nerve is basically dead so being able to lift it up is tough,” Kingsbury said.

Rams

Rams QB John Wolford said HC Sean McVay has kept a positive tone within the locker room despite the team’s struggles this year: “He’s been consistent. He hasn’t turned it into some dark factory, where we walk in every day with our heads down…He’s kept it positive, but he’s pushing us.” (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Rams DT Aaron Donald was fined $15,914 for a facemask on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes last week. (Ian Rapoport)