NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Missouri WR Keke Chism is attending the 49ers’ rookie minicamp. Chism did very well with the Packers during his minicamp opportunity and the door is not closed there either. (Jordan Schultz)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said he was with Raheem Morris and Chris Shula in Beverly Hills when they ran into LB Bobby Wagner. However, McVay made it clear that there was no tampering.

“What’s funny, though, is I did actually run into Bobby Wagner prior to him leaving the Seahawks at Wally’s in Beverly Hills,” McVay said on The Rich Eisen Show, via RamsWire.com. “I was with Raheem Morris and Chris Shula and we ran into him and DK Metcalf and I said, ‘Hey, maybe this means something.’ And what do you know? Now he’s a Ram. Not tampering, though. I was not tampering. I just said ‘hello, how you doing?’”

McVay added that they’re very excited to add a great player like Wagner to their defense.

“To be able to add him, especially with a lot of the great leaders that we lost from last year’s team, I don’t think you can say enough about the influence, the impact that he’s gonna have,” McVay said. “Love the guy. He’s got a great look in his eye every day coming into the meetings and he’s gonna be a big part of what we do defensively next year, without a doubt.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is excited for his future with Seattle, despite the fact that the team moved on from QB Russell Wilson.

“I’m excited,” Lockett said, via King5.com. “I think that we have a great team at hand. I think that we’re seeing it each and every day. We’re understanding new schemes, new philosophies, new offense, new defense. I think that it’s going to be a great season, honestly, I do.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll is still fielding questions about who will start for the team between QB Geno Smith and QB Drew Lock.

“That they are really focused to show well,” Carroll told reporters. “These guys understand what’s at stake, and the comp of it all. And so they were really tuned in. They’re giving everything they’ve got, everything they were doing, from the communication part of it, they’re studying extra, they’re getting in early they’re trying to make sure that they put themselves in the best position. It’s really obvious, that Geno has come back. As we said, he has so much command of what we’re doing, that he just automatically is ahead. He’s trying to ride that and build on that. I’m proud of the way he’s taking to it.”