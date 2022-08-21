NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DT Javon Kinlaw says he finally feels like he’s over the issues with his knee that has bothered him for the past few years. Judging by how good he looked in the preseason game against the Vikings, he’s right.

“Good to be out there with the guys,” Kinlaw said via NBC Sports’ Jennifer Lee Chan. “I love being out there. I missed it to be honest. I feel like I’m finally getting back to having fun and just really being a kid again now that I’m not in any pain.”

Rams

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue writes the Rams’ decision to cut TE Kendall Blanton could mean they’re willing to have just two on the final roster.

could mean they’re willing to have just two on the final roster. She points out a number of the Rams’ receivers like Ben Skowronek , Jacob Harris (who converted back to WR from TE last season) and UDFA Lance McCutcheon can do “TE things” and it could help the Rams keep guys on the roster they don’t want to lose.

, (who converted back to WR from TE last season) and UDFA can do “TE things” and it could help the Rams keep guys on the roster they don’t want to lose. Rams seventh-round OLB Daniel Hardy will need surgery after suffering a high ankle sprain in the second preseason game, per HC Sean McVay. However, it’s not expected to be a season-ending injury. (Rodrigue)

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Drew Lock returned to practice on Sunday after being away from the team with COVID-19. (Bob Condotta)

returned to practice on Sunday after being away from the team with COVID-19. (Bob Condotta) Ian Rapoport adds that the hope was that Lock could start Week 3 of the preseason, which now appears to be “in play.”