NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows notes 49ers WR Danny Gray likely needs to take a second-year jump after being a third-round pick last year, as the team likes seventh-round WR Ronnie Bell ‘s return ability.

Barrows writes the 49ers are clearly more confident in OT Colton McKivitz than the fans, as their only offseason additions so far are veteran Matt Pryor to compete with Jaylon Moore for the swing tackle role.

Right now 49ers LB Oren Burks is the frontrunner for the No. 3 linebacker job but Barrows points out there are a slew of contenders behind him.

Per Aaron Wilson, the 49ers deal for undrafted Shepherd University OL Joey Fisher includes $130,000 guaranteed, $115,000 of base salary guaranteed, plus a $15,000 signing bonus.

Rams

Despite some speculation he might not even be drafted, former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett was part of a mid-round run on quarterbacks, landing with the Rams in the fourth. Bennett was excited to land with Rams HC Sean McVay.

“Excited to work with Coach McVay. I don’t know much, but I hear he’s a genius,” Bennett said via Pro Football Talk. “And excited to work with Matt and all the other quarterbacks in the room.”

Seahawks

The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar notes Seahawks fourth-round G Anthony Bradford and fifth-round C Olu Oluwatimi will have the opportunity to push for starting jobs in their rookie year and potentially 2024, as Seattle’s entire starting interior of G Damien Lewis , C Evan Brown and G Phil Haynes are in contract years.

Seahawks fifth-round DL Mike Morris says he's bulked up to 295 pounds after advice from Seattle, as he was previously in the tweener size.

says he’s bulked up to 295 pounds after advice from Seattle, as he was previously in the tweener size. Per Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks are inviting QB Jack Coan to their rookie minicamp.