NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LB Fred Warner thinks Lions QB Jared Goff has gotten “a lot better” since his time with the Los Angeles Rams.

“[He’s] a lot better,” Warner said, via NFL.com. “Not to say that he wasn’t good when we played him back when he was with the Rams, but I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league right now with the way that he’s playing. I think he finished, what, top three in passing yards this season. I think, just the delivery of the football, his decisiveness, obviously with the amount of playmakers that he has on that side, I think he’s the one that’s leading that group.”

Warner feels Goff is “the reason” why Detroit has made it to the NFC Championship game.

“He’s the reason why they’re at where they’re at right now,” Warner said. “You need your quarterback to be the leader of the team and the offense and get yourself in the position to be in a game like this.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan believes Goff played at an “MVP-type level” in 2017-2018 and can take over games.

“With Jared, for a number of years, especially I think ’17, ’18, he played at an MVP-type level,” Shanahan said. “When they give him a good scheme. When he’s got good people around him, Jared’s gonna always find the spot. He’s as accurate as any quarterback I’ve seen. He can play at a very top level. If you sit and make things easy for him, he will gash you. I’ve seen it over and over. Whether he’s with the Rams, whether he’s with Detroit. That’s why he challenges you. You better be on your stuff, or he can embarrass you fast.”

Rams

Albert Breer speculates that the Rams could look to bring Panthers DC Ejiro Evero back to Los Angeles as the team’s defensive coordinator.

back to Los Angeles as the team’s defensive coordinator. In turn, the Rams could also lose passing game coordinator Zac Robinson to Atlanta as he and Falcons HC Raheem Morris have a great relationship.

Seahawks

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr thinks there’s a good chance the Seahawks are the last team to make a head coaching hire, and could be late entrants into the game for candidates like Ravens DC Mike Macdonald or former Titans HC Mike Vrabel .

or former Titans HC . Orr also pumped the brakes on the idea that Cowboys DC Dan Quinn is the favorite for the Seattle job.

is the favorite for the Seattle job. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN mentions that one question with the Seahawks and their head-coaching search is whether owner Jody Allen is looking for a culture change or if they’re open to sticking with the Pete Carroll coaching tree.

is looking for a culture change or if they’re open to sticking with the coaching tree. Dan Quinn has been the name generating the most buzz since the Seattle job became available. Fowler mentions that if Quinn is hired, he could bring Chargers OC Kellen Moore or UCLA coach Chip Kelly in as his offensive coordinator.

has been the name generating the most buzz since the Seattle job became available. Fowler mentions that if Quinn is hired, he could bring Chargers OC or UCLA coach in as his offensive coordinator. Dan Graziano mentions that Seattle has been the quietest search thus far and he wonders if there might be a “surprise lurking.”

Graziano has been told not to ignore Mike Vrabel for the Seahawks’ job, but he admits there hasn’t been a lot of momentum in that direction lately.

Another name to watch, per Graziano, is Ravens DC Mike Macdonald .

. Fowler heard Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores‘ name connected to at one point, but Seattle never placed a request.