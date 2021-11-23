NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows and Tim Kawakami agree the most likely scenario is 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is released after this season, as the team will be ready to move on to first-round QB Trey Lance and trading Garoppolo with his $24.7 million base salary will be hard.

Shanahan adds CB Davontae Harris "should be OK" after leaving Sunday's game with a knee injury. (Matt Maiocco)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay indicated OLB Justin Hollins could be ready to play in early/mid-December after recovering from his pec injury. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson said the team should be playing better than it is.

“To go through all this, you know, it’s been a challenge so far this year,” Wilson said, via Adam Jude. “We’re up against it a little bit, and if anybody likes being up against I’m OK with it. What this team’s going to get from me is everything I got, every day, every moment, every second, like I always have. I lay it on the line every play, no matter what the score is, no matter what the circumstances are.

“I’ve had harder days, too. This is a pretty hard day — this is a hard couple of weeks or whatever, just because we’re feeling it right now. And we know that we’re up against it.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll is at a loss as to why the offense hasn’t improved by getting Wilson back.

“It’s really surprising now that we’re back a couple weeks with Russ back in there that we had such a hard time scoring and moving the football,” Carroll said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “The running game was pretty efficient. But it came down to we were 1-for-5 in the first half [on third down]. The hard part of it is that this is what it’s been like and it hasn’t gotten better. We have to improve and find our ways.”

Carroll mentioned he has to do better in order for the team to start winning again.

“I feel like we’re going to win next week and we’re going to play a great game on the East Coast and come on back here and get ready for the next one,” Carroll said. “I don’t have any other thought in my mind. I’m just disappointed that I’ve got to keep coming back in here and talk about the same stuff and don’t feel like I have good answers for you. Because our answers so far have not turned it. … It starts with me. I’ve got to get this done, and I’ve got to help my guys get it done.”

Carroll said Wilson’s finger came out of Sunday’s game healthy: “He feels fine, he really does. He feels fine.” (Bob Condotta)

Seahawks RB Chris Carson has a disc issue that needs to be fused, per Carroll: “That’s a surgery that can get him back somewhere late in the spring. That’s what I’ve heard. So we’ll see what happens with that.” (Henderson)

Carroll said RB Rashaad Penny has a hamstring injury. "slight hamstring we've got to deal with… It's not a bad injury, but there's something there." (John Boyle)