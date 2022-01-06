NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says that while there is a chance QB Jimmy Garoppolo could play on Sunday, it is doubtful due to the pain he is experiencing when throwing the ball.

could play on Sunday, it is doubtful due to the pain he is experiencing when throwing the ball. Aaron Wilson reports the 49ers worked out OL Drew Desjarlais.

Rams

Rams WR Cooper Kupp doesn’t think his record-breaking season means as much as previous records.

“We’re in a new age of football here,” Kupp said, via Lindsey Thiry. “We’re playing 17 games of football a year, and a lot of the stuff that happened before that, those records hold a different weight, being that they were played in those 16 games.”

Kupp can become the fourth player in history to lead the league in receiving yards, touchdowns and catches at the same time.

“What those guys did in 16 games, it wouldn’t seem right to, I don’t know, for those to be broken in 17 games,” Kupp said. “It wouldn’t hold the same weight to me as it does for guys that have done that in a 16-game season and the accomplishments those guys had and the seasons they put together. Those are incredible things, incredible accomplishments. You kind of have to separate the two.”

Kupp maintains he’s not focused on breaking any records.

“My priorities are going out and winning this game this week, whatever it takes to win it,” Kupp said. “If it means spending more time blocking defensive ends and being able to get Sony [Michel] sprung for some big gains, that would be huge. I just want to do my job, whatever they ask of me, I just want to do my job over and over again and be a part of helping this team win.”

Rams HC Sean McVay said RB Cam Akers was “full speed, flying around” at practice and should play Sunday vs. San Francisco. (Lindsey Thiry)

Seahawks

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner isn’t concerned about his knee injury: “I’m good. Ain’t gotta worry about nothing. It’s not serious.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

isn’t concerned about his knee injury: “I’m good. Ain’t gotta worry about nothing. It’s not serious.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar) Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said Wagner could still play Sunday vs. Arizona. (Brady Henderson)

said Wagner could still play Sunday vs. Arizona. (Brady Henderson) Wagner is confident he can return to the team next year without reworking his deal: “I would like to say I’m a pretty good businessman. I would like say I have a lot of respect here. I’m just going to go into my businessman mentality and work some stuff out.” (Dugar)