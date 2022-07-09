NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Noah Fant

49ers

Rams

New Rams WR Allen Robinson mentioned on NFL Network that he was in “constant communication” with QB Matthew Stafford even though he wasn’t throwing this offseason to ensure they remained on the same page.

“One thing that I’ve learned is as a receiver, you want to make sure you’re on the same page as the quarterback,” Robinson said on NFL Network. “So for me, it’s being in constant communication with Matthew about what he’s seeing. Even throughout the spring with him not throwing, as we’re running routes, I’m asking him about certain timing, what he’s seeing with my routes, am I taking too long here? A little too much at the top? Just making sure we have a great, cohesive relationship and we’re seeing things through the same set of eyes and I’m on his timing.”

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Drew Lock thinks that TE Noah Fant will be able to show more of his knowledge as a player in Seattle’s system.

“I think what’s cool for Noah in this offense is, I think you’re going to get to see a little bit more of just his feel for football in general,” said Lock, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “His savviness, his whereabouts of bodies around him, how he feels defenses … I think we could have maybe pressed the field with him a little bit more in Denver, but he’s going to have the opportunity to do that here, and I know he’s pumped about it.”

Fant thinks that the organization picking up his fifth-year option was a “huge testament” of their faith in him.

“Obviously, that was a huge testament,” Fant said. “It kind of showed their faith in me.”