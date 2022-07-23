NFC Notes: 49ers, Trey Lance, Cardinals, Kyler Murray, Rams

49ers
49ers LB Fred Warner is just the latest teammate of QB Trey Lance to sing praise about his maturity in the locker room.
“I continue to say, man, how much I’ve admired the way Trey has taken on just all the criticism, all I guess you could say all the pressure people are trying to put on him,” Warner told The Rich Eisen Show. “He’s been super professional about it, especially with how young he is. (He’s) very mature for his age. And so, just the things that you see from him and the small things that everybody else outside of the building sees from him, that should give you a good sense of like the maturity for such a young player, and if given the reins, the way that he would handle it. I can continue to sit here and tell you how great of a person and player that he is. I’ve already spoken about that. But whatever it may be, I know that he is, for sure, if given the reins, that he’s ready for it. He’s very professional and mature and ready for whatever he is given.”
“He’s fit in with the group since Day 1,” Warner added. “I think he’s come in with the right mindset, the humility. The front office continues to bring in guys that love the game. They love football. They are good people. And Trey’s continued to work hard. And that’s how you build respect amongst your teammates and your peers, is by putting in the work, day in and day out, and guys seeing that. And seeing that confidence build within him, going into his second year, being out there during OTA workouts and practices, continuing to do that in training camp like I know he will, he for sure has the respect amongst his teammates.”
Warner also commented on QB Jimmy Garoppolo still being part of the 49ers roster as the season inches closer.
“Kyle (Shanahan)’s the brains of the operation,” Warner said. “I let him handle all that kind of stuff. My job as the middle linebacker for our defense is to make sure I’m ready to go and at the top of my game for this side of the ball, and let them handle that side. I know it’s a big operation to operate as a team, and so I’m just making sure I’m doing my part in the puzzle.”
Cardinals
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray clearly isn’t messing around now that he has finally gotten the money he wanted this offseason, with the team committing to him for the foreseeable future.
“My job is to fulfill my promise and bring a championship here. There’s no questions about it,” Murray said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “There’s no other place that I wanted to be this whole time. And I mean that. All the social media stuff and all that, that’s gonna happen regardless. Play good, they love you. Play bad, they hate you. It is what it is. That’s just this day and age. You gotta have tough skin. So, I’ve grown up in it. So, it’s nothing new.”
Cardinals GM Steve Keim pointed out that the organization was able to push forward with getting the deal done after free agency and the draft, with both sides feeling good about the contract which includes team-friendly incentives.
“That says a lot about him as a teammate and as a competitor, that he wants good players around him, and he understands that,” Keim said. “But, at the same time, we knew that we had to reward him as well for the great play and what all he’s accomplished. We had great communication with his family, felt great about the dialogue, and understood what expectations were from both sides. Really, really positive conversations about what we expected from each other.”
Murray was then asked if his extension meant he could no longer play baseball with the Oakland Athletics, the Major League Baseball team that holds his draft rights. Keim wouldn’t allow Murray to answer the question, interjecting with: “Did you guys see the payroll of the Oakland A’s versus this contract? Enough said.”
- Mike Florio reports that $9.3 million of the deal involves his participation in offseason workouts.
Rams
- Rams HC Sean McVay was unwilling to give a timetable for his contract extension but told the media it was “more than likely” to happen prior to the start of the season, adding: “I do feel really good about the direction and all the conversations that have been had as it relates to myself and Les.” (Sarah Barshop)
- McVay also mentioned that QB Matthew Stafford is ready to go after recovering from a right elbow injury. (Barshop)
- As for LB Travin Howard, Ian Rapoport reports that he hurt his groin while training away from the team and is scheduled to have core muscle surgery from noted sports hernia guru Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia. Rapoport adds that he has a good chance to be ready for the start of the regular season.
- ESPN and Pro Football Focus listed Rams LB Ernest Jones as one of their top second-year breakout candidates heading into the 2022 season.
- Although Los Angeles signed veteran LB Bobby Wagner this offseason, Jones will start alongside him and have the chance to learn from a potential future Hall of Famer.
- Rams CB Jalen Ramsey will miss some practice time during training camp as he recovers from June shoulder surgery but the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue writes he’s still expected back in time for Week 1 against the Bills.
- That will give more reps to younger guys like Robert Rochell, David Long, and sixth-round rookie Derion Kendrick, who Rodrigue highlights is a sleeper for more playing time either this season or next.
- Fourth-round CB DeCobie Durant was projected as a nickel corner but Rodrigue says not to dismiss the idea of him factoring in on the outside where he played in college.
- Rodrigue also notes the Rams are deep at safety, with Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott, and Terrell Burgess all locked into the top four. However, Scott and Rapp are both in contract years, which is why the Rams made it a priority to draft sixth-round S Quentin Lake and seventh-round S Russ Yeast.
