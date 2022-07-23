NFC Notes: 49ers, Trey Lance, Cardinals, Kyler Murray, Rams

“He’s fit in with the group since Day 1,” Warner added. “I think he’s come in with the right mindset, the humility. The front office continues to bring in guys that love the game. They love football. They are good people. And Trey’s continued to work hard. And that’s how you build respect amongst your teammates and your peers, is by putting in the work, day in and day out, and guys seeing that. And seeing that confidence build within him, going into his second year, being out there during OTA workouts and practices, continuing to do that in training camp like I know he will, he for sure has the respect amongst his teammates.”

“Kyle (Shanahan)’s the brains of the operation,” Warner said. “I let him handle all that kind of stuff. My job as the middle linebacker for our defense is to make sure I’m ready to go and at the top of my game for this side of the ball, and let them handle that side. I know it’s a big operation to operate as a team, and so I’m just making sure I’m doing my part in the puzzle.”

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray clearly isn’t messing around now that he has finally gotten the money he wanted this offseason, with the team committing to him for the foreseeable future.

“My job is to fulfill my promise and bring a championship here. There’s no questions about it,” Murray said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “There’s no other place that I wanted to be this whole time. And I mean that. All the social media stuff and all that, that’s gonna happen regardless. Play good, they love you. Play bad, they hate you. It is what it is. That’s just this day and age. You gotta have tough skin. So, I’ve grown up in it. So, it’s nothing new.”

Cardinals GM Steve Keim pointed out that the organization was able to push forward with getting the deal done after free agency and the draft, with both sides feeling good about the contract which includes team-friendly incentives.

“That says a lot about him as a teammate and as a competitor, that he wants good players around him, and he understands that,” Keim said. “But, at the same time, we knew that we had to reward him as well for the great play and what all he’s accomplished. We had great communication with his family, felt great about the dialogue, and understood what expectations were from both sides. Really, really positive conversations about what we expected from each other.”

Murray was then asked if his extension meant he could no longer play baseball with the Oakland Athletics, the Major League Baseball team that holds his draft rights. Keim wouldn’t allow Murray to answer the question, interjecting with: “Did you guys see the payroll of the Oakland A’s versus this contract? Enough said.”

Mike Florio reports that $9.3 million of the deal involves his participation in offseason workouts.

