NFC Notes: 49ers, Trey Lance, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said that there’s no set amount of plays for rookie QB Trey Lance to spell QB Jimmy Garoppolo, as it is a game flow decision more than a decision to integrate his young signal-caller.

“No, I never have a plan that, ‘Hey, I’m going to use him, or I’m not going to use him,‘” Shanahan said, via 49erswebzone.com. “It’s always an option throughout the game. It’s been two games, and I’ve never had him in the openers, and I’ve never had him as a designated time. I plan on doing that week-to-week and whenever I feel like putting him in. You saw when I did in Week 1, and I never got that urge in Week 2.”

Shanahan continued, saying that he doesn’t make decisions based on getting a guy reps for the future, he’s worried about the games he’s playing today.

“[Y]ou don’t really make decisions based off your team of just putting a guy in totally just for how that is for him in the future,” Shanahan said. “I think that’d be irresponsible to everybody else in the room. You do it if you think it gives you a chance based off of what’s going on in that game, that game only. In the meantime, yeah, it’s nice for a guy to get out there. But if it wasn’t because he was bringing a different element that we thought could help us with something that we’re going against, there’s no other reason that we would do it.”

Cardinals

Cardinals second-round WR Rondale Moore currently leads the team in yards and catches through two games; HC Kliff Kingsbury has commended the young wide receiver on his preparation and attention to detail upon entering the NFL.

“He definitely is a talented young player who’s ascending,” Kingsbury said, via SI.com. “He’s worked really hard at it. He’s studied really hard since he got here with us. And it’s good to see that paying off for him.”

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray also wasn’t surprised with Moore’s fast start, as he noticed him running routes during the pre-draft process that stood out to him.

“I expected it for sure,” Murray said. “Back before the draft, I sent (GM) Steve (Keim) a video that was going around on Instagram of his one-on-ones in college. I knew nothing about the kid, I knew nothing about him, but from that video – it was a couple one-on-ones – I just knew he knew what he was doing as far as route-running, how to set guys up. His ability, you could see it. I expected it from Rondale.”

The Cardinals have increased their yards after catch this season. Ranking in the bottom half of the league in 2020, they now sit at eighth overall in large part due to Moore.

“It’s what we felt in training camp when we watched him out there playing with the ones and competing against the top DBs,” Kingsbury said. “He went after them and did his thing day-in and day-out and just continued to get better, continued to work at it.”

Rams

Per ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry, Rams HC Sean McVay said RB Darrell Henderson suffered a rib cartilage injury but he thinks Henderson may be ready by the end of the week.

said RB suffered a rib cartilage injury but he thinks Henderson may be ready by the end of the week. McVay said he’s waiting on confirmation from the league regarding LB Kenny Young ‘s status for Sunday. McVay believes the situation is trending positive for Young and the Rams. (Thiry)

‘s status for Sunday. McVay believes the situation is trending positive for Young and the Rams. (Thiry) McVay also added that it’s on him to get WR DeSean Jackson more involved in the game plan after only playing three snaps on Sunday. McVay added that Jackson’s snaps aren’t limited in any way due to injury. (Thiry)

more involved in the game plan after only playing three snaps on Sunday. McVay added that Jackson’s snaps aren’t limited in any way due to injury. (Thiry) Rams OLB Justin Lawler is having surgery on his hand. McVay adds Lawler could play this weekend depending on pain level. (Jourdan Rodrigue)