NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterated that he believes QB Dak Prescott is a great quarterback and the team will improve in 2024.

“We think he’s a great quarterback. That is really the gist of what we’re about this year. We’ve got Dak,” Jones said, via PFT. “I think Dak will be at the top of his game. I’ve said that I do think he will improve from where he is now. I think we’ll have that.”

Jones understands Prescott’s contract situation and said he wouldn’t fault him for trying to maximize his value.

“I’m an American entrepreneur,” Jones said. “I get up wanting everybody to have opportunity to make more money. I live that stuff, so I’m not going to criticize anybody for making more money.”

Jones was quick to note that the more Prescott gets paid by the team, the less resources they have to build around him.

“As you address a player like Dak, you take away from his supporting cast,” Jones said. “That’s not a sales job. Everybody realizes, if you get the bucks, someone else who can help you win doesn’t. That’s factual.”

Jones firmly believes that Prescott is still a Super Bowl caliber quarterback.

“When I think of Dak, he’s one of those in the top paid that haven’t won that I think can,” Jones said. “I think there are a handful or more of quarterbacks playing who haven’t won a Super Bowl that will win a Super Bowl. I think Dak is one of them. I’m firm there.”

Eagles

When asked about the team’s chemistry, Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said they are looking to reinforce their culture of “connecting and accountability.”

“Connect and accountability are the two cornerstones of our program. Everything starts with connecting and accountability. It’s almost a double down and triple down on those core values,” Sirianni said, via Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com.

Sirianni continued his support of WR A.J. Brown, calling him the best receiver the organization has ever had.

“A.J. not only is he one of the best players I’ve been around, he’s also one of the best teammates… [He is the] best receiver that’s ever been in Philadelphia,” Sirianni said.

UCLA DE Laiatu Latu will take a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Geoff Mosher)

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll answered reporter questions about incoming QB Drew Lock and if there would be any competition with current starting QB Daniel Jones.

“We’re excited to have Drew, and he knows what his role is going to be,” Daboll said, via Tom Pelissero. “He’s going to get a lot of reps this spring, he needs to learn our system, but again excited to get Daniel back, when he gets back he’ll be the guy.”