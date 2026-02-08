NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, George Pickens, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that he plans to keep WR George Pickens in Dallas for a long time.

“I’m talking to George all the time by virtue of my excitement for him,” Jones said, via the team’s official website. “He’s better than, as far as what he contributed to our team, showing the potential that he could contribute. I’m looking forward to getting things worked out so George can be a Cowboy a long time.”

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown sounded excited about new OC Sean Mannion on a recent episode of Micah Parsons podcast. He also seemed careful not to make any negative comments about former OC Kevin Patullo.

“Change is not a bad thing. I have the utmost respect for KP. He did a tremendous job and he has a great heart. But I’m excited for the season. I’m excited for what’s to come,” Brown said on the podcast.

Dianna Russini reports Brown’s situation with the Eagles is unresolved and that he currently has a “tenous” relationship with the team.

Russini adds that no conversations have taken place about his future with the team, but they are expected to ramp up around the NFL combine.

Matt Zenitz reports that Nebraska is expected to hire Eagles defensive assistant Tyler Yelk as its new safeties coach.

Giants

The Giants are hiring Mike Bloomgren, formerly with the Browns, as their new OL coach. (Brookover)