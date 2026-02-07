NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Jerry Jones, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on new DC Christian Parker : “I like his focus on being a teacher, educating, and his emphasis on that mental aspect of football; he obviously got a lot of physical emphasis too.” (Calvin Watkins)

Jones was asked if he can pay WR George Pickens and WR CeeDee Lamb fair market value: "Absolutely. A lot of the reasons I did some of the things that I did last year were to retain some players that if it had gone in different directions, I couldn't have done it." (Watkins)

Eagles

ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes that if the Eagles did pursue a trade for WR A.J. Brown, they would want at least a first back in return.

“I think teams are going to be motivated (to investigate an A.J. Brown trade),” Schefter said, via Eagles Wire. “Everyone’s going to be motivated to upgrade their roster, so what’s the best way to do that if you can’t do it in free agency? You’re going to be more anxious to do it in a trade, but you know, if you’re trading A.J. Brown, I don’t know what the return would be on an A.J. Brown trade. I mean, I personally think the Eagles would want a one if they even entertained it. I don’t know if they will. At least one.”

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata gave his thoughts on why OL Jeff Stoutland decided to step away from coaching and said that he’s going to miss his guidance on the field: “I’m sure Stout will say something. As selfish as it is for me to want him there, I think it’s about time for him. I knew it was probably closer to the end, maybe. I thought I had a couple more years with him. I think age, I think the time he spends away from his family is a factor. And now he’s going to become a grandparent. … I think he’ll want to be around for that. Heartbroken. Pretty glad I’m here. This is a welcome business for me because I don’t haven’t time to think about all that’s going on. I’ve welcomed it with open arms because I can’t think about it. I’ve been crying about it to be honest. Guy’s like my father. It hit me hard. And now I’m just kind of glad the Super Bowl week is keeping me busy so I can deal with that when I get home, when I have the time to myself. Yeah, it’s hard. It got me.” (Jeff McLane)

Giants

In a free agency Giants mailbag by Connor Hughes, he names the offensive line as a unit he feels they will attack the most. He notes concerns with the current unit’s durability and thinks they should look for long-term solutions.

Hughes also mentioned the receiver position with Wan’Dale Robinson hitting the market.

hitting the market. Regarding OT Jermaine Eluemunor , Hughes says front office execs and agents put his value anywhere from $7-$10 million, so his return will come down to how high the Giants are willing to go.

, Hughes says front office execs and agents put his value anywhere from $7-$10 million, so his return will come down to how high the Giants are willing to go. With their first-round pick, Hughes names USC WR Makai Lemon , OSU WR Carnell Tate , LSU CB Mansoor Delane and OSU S Caleb Downs as names to watch.

, OSU WR , LSU CB and OSU S as names to watch. Finally, Hughes doesn’t think DT Dexter Lawrence will be traded, but can’t rule it out. A trade would clear $13 million in cap space and should net decent draft compensation in return.

will be traded, but can’t rule it out. A trade would clear $13 million in cap space and should net decent draft compensation in return. The Giants interviewed Arizona State OC Marcus Arroyo for their QB coach job. (Mike Garafolo)