NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Malik Nabers, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Week 1 has come and gone for the Cowboys with no extension for G Tyler Smith as he heads into the fourth year of his rookie contract. However, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said it’s possible they could still work out a new deal with Smith during the regular season, if his camp is open to it.

“We don’t have any hard and final deadlines on contracts. If we did a contract eight games into the season, so be it,” Jones said in his weekly radio interview, via the Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I will say this, I love the thought process of most of the players that we draft is they like to keep their mind on their business, but it still doesn’t mean that we can’t get a guy like Tyler Smith done (during the season). Certainly we’d be all for it. But we also respect when players want to get down to business and focus on the task at hand. We’re all about keeping our great players and guys who want to be Cowboys and be a part of something special, that’s what we’re about.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said WR George Pickens will absolutely have weeks where he gets more than the four targets he got in Week 1, noting there are times Pickens will get targeted more than WR CeeDee Lamb : “Each week is gonna be different. They did cloud to him quite a bit. … There were 1-2 potential opportunities where the ball should’ve went to George.” (Machota)

Cowboys fifth-round RB Jaydon Blue was a healthy scratch in Week 1. Schottenheimer explained: "Young players, it hits at different times. He's extremely talented. … You have to earn your chance to get out there. There has to be consistency." (Machota)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said WR A.J. Brown will be more involved in the offensive game plan moving forward, but cautioned that there will be games when the team doesn’t feature him as often.

“When we talk about roles, I tell those guys there’s going to be games like this is going to happen, but to be what we want to be. A.J.’s obviously going to have to be involved more in the offense, but some games go this way,” Sirianni said, via NY Times. “I get that will be a story and everything like that, but there are games that go this way.”

Eagles OC Kevin Patullo said he plans to get Brown more involved in the game plan, but said it will be on a week-by-week basis.

“I think it’s important, right? If you’ve got guys like we do just to make sure they get in the flow of the game and sometimes they know the flow can kind of go a little bit differently and they’ve got to feel it, but I think they know going in what the plan is,” Patullo said. “So if the plan is a certain way and it has to pivot or move, they know that they were included in the plan. So, at some point, it’ll pivot back.”

Giants

Giants WR Malik Nabers and HC Brian Daboll were seen in a heated exchange during their 21-6 loss at Washington. Nabers felt the energy was lacking and said it was just two competitive people trying to get their desired outcome.

“I mean, I said I was going to speak up, when it was time for me to speak up, but just trying to get guys going, trying to get everything going,” Nabers said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I felt like we were lacking out there. The energy wasn’t right. So, I took it upon myself to try to boost people up. It’s two competitive people going at it. He wants to win; I want to win. I feel like that’s the reason he got me over here is because of how me and him are just alike. So, it was two people just going at it, we trying to get the same outcome.”