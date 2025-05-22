NFC Notes: Aaron Donald, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy on balancing team-friendly negotiations while also getting what he’s worth: “I have had success in this league and have shown I can take a team all the way to the end, to the Super Bowl.” (Vic Tafur)

Purdy said being the highest-paid quarterback was not his end goal: “We wanted to make sure that we’re working together with our organization and setting up everybody for success,” Purdy said. “It’s not just for me to get all the money as much as I can, but also, hey, let’s surround yourself with a great team and players and a great locker room and all those things mattered.” (Nick Wagoner)

Rams

Former Rams DL Aaron Donald said he doesn’t miss playing football as he prepared to be inducted into the Pittsburgh Panthers Hall of Fame for his collegiate play.

“As far as playing football, I don’t miss it,” Donald told Pat Bostick on the Panthers Insider Show. “I don’t even have the passion or excitement to want to play football. I will always love football, but once you lose the passion, it’s time to walk away. I worked my ass off to put myself in the position today to do things like this now. It truly is special. It’s emotional, and I get to share these moments with my family, my kids. I always set goals for myself to do so many special things, but just putting the body of work in, and really putting the time in, and really working my behind off. I surpassed anything that I thought was possible by putting the body of work in.”

Seahawks

While the Seahawks have plenty of cap space available, the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar is doubtful they’ll be interested in making any splash moves between now and the start of the season barring some kind of significant injury to a starter.

Dugar expects second-round S Nick Emmanwori to have a significant role as the third safety to start out, essentially replacing veteran S Rayshawn Jenkins who was cut this offseason.

to have a significant role as the third safety to start out, essentially replacing veteran S who was cut this offseason. Dugar writes the Seahawks could carry just five receivers on the final roster this year with more of an emphasis on the running game expected. That leaves Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jake Bobo, fifth-rounder Tory Horton, seventh-rounder Ricky White, Cody White and Dareke Young competing for three spots.