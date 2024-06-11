NFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Justin Jefferson, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions DC Aaron Glenn wasn’t ready to give evaluations of players after non-contract OTAs and said the team will wait until they are full-go with pads on before doing so.

“Listen, I know there’s going to be a lot of questions and a lot of guys asking, ‘Well, has he improved?'” Glenn said, via Kory Woods of MLive.com. “Well, we don’t have pads on. So, when you’re in your underwear, it’s not telling anybody anything.”

Packers

Following the two-day rookie minicamp, Packers second-round S Javon Bullard opened eyes around the organization. New Green Bay DC Jeff Hafley detailed what Bullard has shown so far.

“The best part of it is, you don’t really know what you’re getting until you get into a meeting room with him. He’s a sharp guy,” Hafley said, via Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire. “His ability to learn and process during those two days was impressive. When you get a guy who can play that fast and can take what he learned in the meeting room and bring it out onto the field, he’s got a chance. Small little glimpse of what we’re going to get when they get here, but excited to have him.”

Vikings

Before Vikings WR Justin Jefferson signed a mega-extension to remain in Minnesota, there were rumors that they were looking to trade the star receiver to avoid committing that much money to him. Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell shut down those reports and mentioned it was never an option.

“There’s a certain way that we kind of do business,” O’Connell said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “When you hear certain things — a lot of things come and go — and you kind of chalk it up to what they are. But when there’s things that are so far outside the realm of what’s actually happening and taking place, you find yourself wanting to come out and say, which I will unequivocally: We never, ever, one time, discussed it internally among the leadership.”

“Some people have sources far and wide, but among the leadership, among the decision-makers, the people that are directly involved in the situation, there really was not one time that was ever discussed, game-planned [or] contingency planned. And I think that’s really important, because it’s not just about the result today, it’s about the process of which we’re pretty proud of.”