NFC Notes: Aaron Jones, Kevin O’Connell, D’Andre Swift, Bears, Vikings

Bears

Bears RB D’Andre Swift wasn’t off to the best start after signing a nice deal in free agency. Chicago RB coach Chad Morton talked about Swift’s struggles and expressed his belief that they would get it going soon before Swift had a big game against the Rams.

“He’s not totally happy that he’s not getting yards, but he’s not going to pout about it,” Morton said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “He’s not going to be angry and let his mood affect everybody else.”

“He’s a pro. He’s still going to continue to work and he’s still going to push the envelope on trying to get better. I’m not worried about him at all.”

Bears HC Matt Eberflus blamed the entire unit including coaches and vowed to improve.

“The scheme’s got to be right for that particular runner,” Eberflus added. “I just think it’s everybody. It’s not just him.”

Vikings

Vikings RB Aaron Jones had a nice game in his return to Green Bay but never found the endzone for an in-game Lambeau Leap. Following a postgame leap with Minnesota fans, Jones reflected on getting a win in his old home.

“I’m like, ‘You guys are worried about me Lambeau Leaping? You guys should be worried about the score,'” Jones said, via Craig Peters of the team’s website. “I came here and got what I wanted and I did get my Lambeau Leap in, so I got a two-for-one. Just didn’t score, but I still got the Lambeau Leap.”

Vikings

The Vikings left Lambeau Field with a 31-22 win over a divisional rival to start the season 4-0. Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell opened up on his increasing trust in the offense as they continue to exceed expectations.

“I’m just really stating the obvious inside that locker room,” O’Connell said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, “And confirming to them that I believe in them. I love them, and we’re going to ride together, and we’re going to stay aggressive while being smart.”

Vikings RB Aaron Jones has loved playing for O’Connell because he believes in his players to come through.

“It was definitely demonstrating we’re going to put the game in you guys’ hands,” Jones added. “That, ‘I trust you guys that much to go out and execute.’ I think that says a lot about Coach, and the trust that he has in us, and the trust that we have in him as well.”

“I love playing for Kevin. He’s been everything to me. He’s helped me so much in my short time here. I’m glad I made the decision to come here. He’s definitely a special coach.”