NFC Notes: Adam Peters, Joe Schoen, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Grant Paulsen reports that Commanders HC Dan Quinn and former OC Kliff Kingsbury disagreed over several things, with the main one being the run-pass balance of the offense. There was also the development of QB Jayden Daniels , with Kingbury’s college-style differing from Quinn’s traditional approach.

Commanders GM Adam Peters on WR Terry McLaurin 's season: "Us and Terry would have liked to get that done sooner…There's a lesson there." (Finlay)

on WR ‘s season: “Us and Terry would have liked to get that done sooner…There’s a lesson there.” (Finlay) Peters on the upcoming offseason: “Certainly another pass rusher would be something we’re looking for.. Whether that’s the draft or free agency, I think we have a lot of options in both.” (Jhabvala)

When asked about keeping Daniels healthy for the long-term: “From my perspective, a GM’s perspective, I think that’s continuing to put good players around him … and not put it all on his shoulders … getting a good defense on the other side. ” (Jhabvala)

Peters also commented on veteran LT Laremy Tunsil: “He’s an outstanding leader. He’s an outstanding mentor. … Incredibly hard-worker. … And on the field I thought he was one of the better LTs if not the best. … We definitely want to get something done with him, and sooner rather than later.” (Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that he has the utmost confidence in QB Dak Prescott and said that the team needs to continue to build around him.

“Nothing — apart from what we’ve done so far this season — gives me anything but optimism about going forward at one of the key, if not the key position, quarterback,” Jones said, via ESPN.

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer believes that Prescott still has his best years ahead of him, even if he’s turning 33 heading into next training camp.

“I see a guy that keeps getting better and better,” Schottenheimer said. “I think some of the things we did from a footwork training, we’ve talked about that throughout the year. I thought he has really bought into that and excelled at that stuff. I‘m not saying [Prescott is] going to play ’til he’s 48 or whatever Tom [Brady] was, but even watching Aaron Rodgers play, these guys, as their brains develop and they just continue to learn and see so much, I think you’re seeing quarterbacks playing more and more. I think he has a number of good years left.”

Prescott was asked what’s next ahead of him following the end of the 2025 season.

“Greatness,” he said. “I’ll work every day and bust my ass in the gym, in the way that I take care of my body, throwing on the field, to do everything that I can. I don’t expect any different than this past year and that’s to be better than I was this year. I think over my career, the track record somewhat proves that. For me, it’s just continuing to work. I don’t know if there’s many that work as hard as me or as intentional as me. And so I pride myself in that and I look forward to getting back to that here.”

Giants

The Giants won four games in 2025 after winning just three the year before and will be looking for a new head coach as the offseason begins. New York GM Joe Schoen feels they can have a turnaround like the Patriots and Bears did this year if they are able to land the right head coach.

“That would be the goal. That would be ideal,” Schoen said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “That’s a good question. When you look at those franchises that did that, I believe New England was picking four and Jacksonville may have been at five and what teams are in the top ten again. Those are two really good examples. Caleb Williams and Chicago, what they were able to do. Each of those franchises brought in new head coaches and were able to turn it around rather quickly. Drake Maye is in the MVP race right now. Caleb Williams, we obviously played against him. He’s had a really good year and playing at a high level. That’s certainly an opportunity that you look at those franchises and how they put it together in a quick turnaround. In an ideal world, yeah, that would be it.”