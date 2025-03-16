NFC Notes: AJ Dillon, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Georgia LB Jalon Walker met extensively with the Commanders at Georgia’s pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met extensively with the Commanders at Georgia’s pro day. (Tony Pauline) Georgia Tech OT Jordan Williams met with the Commanders the night before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Cowboys

Cowboys DL Solomon Thomas signed a two-year, $6 million deal that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.5 million (guaranteed) and $2 million. Thomas has up to $500,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and $1 million annually in incentives for sacks and playing time. (Aaron Wilson)

signed a two-year, $6 million deal that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.5 million (guaranteed) and $2 million. Thomas has up to $500,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and $1 million annually in incentives for sacks and playing time. (Aaron Wilson) Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten will take an official 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Justin Melo)

will take an official 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Justin Melo) Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson met with the Cowboys at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Eagles

Deciding to finally depart from the Packers in free agency, new Eagles RB AJ Dillon noted that the chance to run behind the offensive line in Philadelphia was a major draw for him to sign with the team.

“If you’re a football fan, you know about the Eagles’ offensive line, and so I’m definitely excited to meet them first, and then get out there and compete with those guys, run behind them, earn their trust,” Dillon said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m excited about the opportunity the Eagles have given me, excited to be here, I know the Philly fans are awesome.”

Giants

Georgia LB Jalon Walker met with the Giants at Georgia’s pro day. (Tony Pauline)