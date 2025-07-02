NFC Notes: Alaric Jackson, Cooper Kupp, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort credited OLB Zaven Collins with the way he’s handled his position change and is expecting him to have a big year in 2025.

“We went through the position switch with him, and he’s really settled into that,” he said, via Cards Wire. “Really looking forward the way he can play three phases. He rushes the passer. He sets the edge. He drops in coverage. It’s hard to find. It’s hard to find a guy that big that can do that many things.”

Rams

With the recent news that Rams LT Alaric Jackson is dealing with blood clots in his leg, question marks have arisen surrounding what direction they plan to go at the position in the short term. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay admitted there’s uncertainty at left tackle and knows they need to find competent play in Jackson’s absence.

“There are some question marks there, no doubt about it,” McVay said, via the team’s YouTube. “He was a big priority for us to re-sign in free agency and now there’s some uncertainty as it relates to exactly what his status will be. I know he’s got the right mindset and mentality but to be able to get a guy like D.J. Humphries, who we know, we’ve played against. And then to be able to get David Quessenberry, to have Warren McClendon. I look at him as a guy that’s got a chance to really ascend. When he did play last year, I thought he did a really nice job. Rob was out for the spring, but that tackle position is something that we’ll be looking to really see and solidify.”

The Rams signed veteran LT D.J. Humphries to a one-year deal with a base salary of $1,340,000, which is fully guaranteed. Humphries also received a $1,000,000 signing bonus and will receive per-game roster bonuses of $160,000. His cap hit for 2025 is $2,358,824. (OTC)

Seahawks

Cooper Kupp is entering his first season on the Seahawks after spending the first eight years of his career with the Rams. The veteran receiver reflected on learning a new system.

“It’s been a long time since I learned a new offense, long time since I sat in a meeting and had to do the ‘put a face on the board and what’s this guy’s name?’ That’s a stressful situation. That’s a high-stress situation,” Kupp said, via Ari Horton of the team’s site.

Kupp is having fun in his first offseason in Los Angeles.

“I’m excited about what we’re doing and it is fun. I love to learn and so being in this place where we’re all learning together, being able to step in and be a part of this whole offense, stepping into the same place as everyone else and be able to learn together, it’s a fun place to be.”

As for OC Klint Kubiak’s offense, Kupp said there are many similar concepts to things he’s familiar with.

“[Kubiak has] origins going all the way back to an offense that I’m very familiar with and there’s going to be nuances here and there of things like that,” Kupp said. “But a lot of similar stuff, a lot of similar ideas in how you’re attacking a defense and I believe in this offense and what it takes to make it successful and the detail that’s involved with it. There’s a lot of things there that are real similar to stuff I’ve done in the past and there’s some new stuff that I’m excited to learn and excited to step into. So it is good and there’s definitely some stuff there that accentuates the things that I’ve done in the past.”