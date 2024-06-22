NFC Notes: Alex Anzalone, Rome Odunze, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears first-round WR Rome Odunze said he wants to replicate Rams WR Puka Nacua‘s rookie season after being his teammate in Washington.

“I think that’s important for every player to set those goals and strive for the highest of the highs,” Odunze said, via the team’s YouTuben. “It’s unique in my situation because I went to school with Puka Nacua, so I was following him and got to see what he did, so, absolutely, I’m chasing that. I think he’s right around 1,500, right? For that rookie season record. Absolutely chasing that.”

Odunze is chasing former NFL WR Brandon Marshall‘s franchise record of 1,508 receiving yards in a season and also wants to eclipse Bears’ 1963 Super Bowl champion Johnny Morris‘ record of 5,509 receiving yards throughout his career.

“I think Brandon Marshall has the single-season record here, right?” Odunze said. “Of course, chasing those records, and I think that’s important because, you know, I said this at Washington, I hopefully leave the Bears organization better than I found it. And if I have my name on some of those records, I feel like that’s just one facet of doing so.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears signed WR DeAndre Carter to a one-year, $1.2 million contract with a $75k signing bonus.

Lions

Lions LB Alex Anzalone talked about the differences in the playbook heading into 2024 after Detroit made many defensive personnel changes.

“I know playbook-wise it’s changed a little bit. In the backend were able to do a few different things as far as relying on them to cover their guy and that obviously affects linebackers,” Anzalone said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s website. “We can play a little bit more aggressive and not have to help out zone drop, and you can match a little bit more, which is when you make more plays in the pass game. As a linebacker, it helps.”

Vikings

Minnesota spent high draft picks to select S Lewis Cine and CB Andrew Booth Jr., and they haven’t played up to their draft status. Andrew Kramer of The Star Tribune was told the two still aren’t putting it together after a few years in the league.

“The phrase that I’ve heard behind the scenes is the light bulb not going on with [Cine and Booth] specifically,” Kramer said. “So how do you interpret that when you’re not sitting in the room next to them as they’re studying these things? … So yeah, the light bulb is just not going on, and it didn’t go on last year.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings signed DT Jalen Redmond to a one-year contract worth $795k.