NFC Notes: Alvin Kamara, Dak Prescott, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles spoke on several topics, beginning with whether OT Tristan Wirfs is ruled out for Week 17’s matchup against the Dolphins: “Yes, along with Anthony Nelson and [Calijah] Kancey.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott wants to finish the final two games of the season on a strong note and is hoping to play in Week 18 so that the team can come away with an even record.

“For sure, no question,” Prescott replied when asked if he wanted to play in Week 18, via the team’s official site. “I love this game, I love any opportunity that I get to play it. That being said, if I get to go out there, I’m going to give it my best, prepare the same way, and I’m going to be the same player that you guys know. I understand the reasons why maybe not, and if I’m approached with that, I’ll handle that then. In my mind, any conversations I’ve had with Schotty (coach Brian Schottenheimer) or anybody about it would be I’m playing. A lot of pride, I think that’s another reason I want to play. In a season of me being healthy, I’ve never had, in all of my life, career, a season under .500. So that tie’s going to come into play really well. It’s a huge difference.”

The Cowboys are set to miss the postseason for the second straight year. When asked about how close he thinks they are, owner Jerry Jones said he was surprised that their defense didn’t turn things around by the time they played the Lions in Week 14: “To be very candid with you, the loss against Detroit was a surprise to me. I thought we had turned the corner defensively. … I thought it was onward and upward at that point.” (Jon Machota)

As for whether he's pleased with the defense's scheme and coaching staff, Jones responded: "No. No. Not at all. We have a lot of work to do over there. But we can do it." (Jon Machota)

Jones said he didn't have an explanation for why LB Logan Wilson didn't play in Thursday's game: "I don't have an explanation for you for why Wilson wasn't in there. We planned to have him in there. He needs to be in there. He has good instincts. The reason we got him was because he reads the play quick and can basically be in his lane of responsibility and react quick. It's critical that a linebacker have quick reacting (ability). He's able to do that. That's why we got him." (Jon Machota)

Saints

Saints RB Alvin Kamara appeared on former teammate LT Terron Armstead‘s show, The Set, and commented on the idea that he was holding the team hostage by threatening to retire.

“I saw a lot of people looking at that and saying, like, I was holding the Saints hostage by saying that if they traded me, that I would retire. Which is not at all what I was saying,” Kamara said. “What I was saying was the same thing that I’ve said my whole career. I want to be in New Orleans, right? Period. In the simplest of forms. I want to be in New Orleans. If I were to have to play football somewhere else, then I don’t want to play football, that’s all I was saying.”