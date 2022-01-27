NFC Notes: Amari Cooper, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports the Cowboys haven’t made a decision on WR Amari Cooper, with team owner Jerry Jones saying the team will continue to evaluate him. The team would only be on the hook for $6 million in dead cap space if they decide to move on from Cooper this offseason.

“I don’t have any comment on Cooper’s contract,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “I thought that we were playing early when we did make something happen, I thought Cooper had a big part in that. And I’m not being trite, but how he fits in and should take half the field with him when he goes and runs the field. Not half, that’s an exaggeration, of course. But a whole bunch of that defense should have to honor Cooper. Not half, half is an exaggeration, of course, but a whole bunch of that defense should have to honor Cooper. And he ought to be able to catch it in the middle of when they’re going with him. Others do. You throw to people that are covered all the time in the NFL. You have to. Most people don’t have the numbers of receivers we’ve had.”

Jones added later on:

“The reason those contracts are being discussed is that they have two sides to them. One’s got it coming, and the other one’s got to pay it. And the one that’s got it coming is going to go out and perform usually to the level of the contract. That’s the way I think about those contracts. You don’t just get up and take contracts or agreements with each other and just decide that because you’ve had a big (loss) at home that you’re going to change directions.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes that unlike some other players recently, the torn ACL for Cowboys WR Michael Gallup is expected to impact his market given he hadn’t fully established himself yet.

could be a free-agent target for the Eagles, as they need a more consistent deep threat. But there are questions from others around the league about his route running and fitness. Chark is already running in his rehab from a fractured ankle this season and the injury isn’t expected to affect his free-agent market, per Fowler.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Eagles Tyree Jackson had successful ACL reconstruction surgery on Thursday, performed by Dr. Robert LaPrade. TEhad successful ACL reconstruction surgery on Thursday, performed by Dr. Robert LaPrade.

Eagles G Brandon Brooks retired due to injury at the age of 32 on Wednesday: "My body was telling me … it was the right time." (Jeff McLane)

appears to be the favorite for the Giants head coaching job and is at least in the top two, according to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano. However, it’s not clear if he would prefer to wait for the Dolphins to potentially offer him their job. If Daboll turns the Giants down, Vacchiano expects them to pivot to former Dolphins HC Brian Flores . He adds Bills DC Leslie Frazier would also be a sleeper candidate if the Giants have concerns about how Flores’ time in Miami ended.

. He adds Bills DC would also be a sleeper candidate if the Giants have concerns about how Flores’ time in Miami ended. The New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy got a quote from another coach in the league comparing Daboll and Flores to former Giants HC Joe Judge: “For the locker room, Flores is going to feel a lot like Joe Judge. It’s going to be the same show. Daboll has been more places, seen it done more ways. That’s a big difference.”