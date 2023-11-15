NFC Notes: Anthony Barr, Dan Campbell, Christian Watson, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

When asked about the Lions converting four of five fourth-down attempts in Week 10, HC Dan Campbell said people should expect them to go for it on fourth downs: “Here’s what I would say, because I tell my family this, just wear a diaper before some of these games. I’ll give them an alert and say, ‘Put them on and be ready to roll.’,” per Will Burchfield.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur wants WR Christian Watson to play quickly, decisively, and with confidence.

“I think he just needs to go out there and play fast, play decisive and play confident,” LaFleur said, via PackersWire. “Because he’s a guy that has all the ability. He’s a big guy that can run, and we need him to show that every opportunity on tape.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers worked out LB Austin Ajiake , OL Gabe Houy, G John Molchon and OL James Tunstall this week.

, OL G and OL this week. Of this group, Green Bay signed Ajiake to their practice squad.

Vikings

Vikings DC Brian Flores said they can envision LB Anthony Barr lining up in multiple roles given he has similar skillsets to D.J. Wonnum , Jordan Hicks , and Josh Metellus : “His role, it’ll be what he makes it over the course of this week. … He’s played inside backer… outside backer… up at the line of scrimmage. I think you can kind of envision him playing in some spots or some things that we do. He can do some of the things that D.J. Wonnum does, some of the things that Hicks does, some of the things that [Josh] Metellus does. But all those things, it took those guys a little bit of time to learn it. We’ll see how this goes,” per Andrew Krammer.

said they can envision LB lining up in multiple roles given he has similar skillsets to , , and : “His role, it’ll be what he makes it over the course of this week. … He’s played inside backer… outside backer… up at the line of scrimmage. I think you can kind of envision him playing in some spots or some things that we do. He can do some of the things that D.J. Wonnum does, some of the things that Hicks does, some of the things that [Josh] Metellus does. But all those things, it took those guys a little bit of time to learn it. We’ll see how this goes,” per Andrew Krammer. Field Yates reports the Vikings also put in a waiver claim on Raiders’ recently signed CB Jack Jones.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings worked out WR Daylen Baldwin and QB Tanner Morgan this week.