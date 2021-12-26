NFC Notes: Antonio Brown, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

was asked about his suspension but wanted to avoid the question: “I don’t want to talk about that. You guys are all drama. It’s all about football. We’re going to talk about Carolina or I don’t want to talk to you.” (Greg Auman) When asked about his injury, Brown then made a comment on the suspension: “It’s a lot of drama you guys create, a lot of drama people create who want stuff from me. That’s a part of life, a part of being in the position. I can’t control what people want from me, what people write about me.” (Auman)

Brown continued to scrutinize the media and those who have painted him in a negative light: “I’m just here to do my job. I can’t control what people write, how people try to frame me, people try to bring me down. Life is about obstacles and persevering and doing what’s right … I’m standing before you guys grateful, humble, thankful.” (Auman)

is in range of earning another $1 million in incentives over the final three games of the season. Brown needs 21 receptions, 382 yards, and two touchdowns to reach incentive payouts worth $333,333 each in those statistical categories. He’s currently Tampa Bay’s best remaining healthy wideout.

has a chance to return during the regular season as his hamstring injury is considered week-to-week. Amie Just reports that Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady was not fined for exchanging words with Saints’ DL coach Ryan Nielsen.

Panthers

Panthers’ QB Cam Newton commented after the game that while he hopes to be a member of the Panthers in the future, that may not be the reality of the situation. He also defended Panthers’ HC Matt Rhule after the loss to the Buccaneers.

“Coach Rhule is a great coach. I heard the boos, I heard the chants. Last time I checked, Coach Rhule wasn’t out there playing,” Newton said, via Nick Carboni. “It was told to me this week about playing two quarterbacks…if he deemed if that’s the best for this team to win, it’s for me to swallow my pride and get on board. And I did that.”

Newton also commented on the possibility that this would be his last home game with the Panthers.

“I’m so let down because what the city of Charlotte has meant to me,” Newton said of the loss. “Football’s been good to me. I was able to walk away unscathed. I don’t want to sound like I’m retiring. But I’ve had some great memories. Was it ideal? No. But the thing I can pride myself on is I never blinked, I never bitched, I never complained.”

Panthers HC Matt Rhule apologized for the team’s performance on Sunday: “I believe it’s 1000 percent working, I just know no one can see it and I apologize. As I tell our team all the time, it took Jay-Z seven years. He had to start his own agency to become an overnight sensation. It takes time.” (Nick Carboni)

Panthers’ DT Bravvion Roy was not fined for a push near the sidelines, while rookie DT Phil Hoskins was fined $3,821 for an unnecessary roughness facemask. (Joe Person)

Saints

was not fined for his hit on Buccaneers’ WR that resulted in a torn ACL. Just also reports that Saints S C.J. Gardner-Johnson was not fined for getting in the face of Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady .

was not fined for getting in the face of Buccaneers’ QB . Saints’ ST coordinator Darren Rizzi is expected to miss Monday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols. (Nick Underhill)