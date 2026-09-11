NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Chase Young, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield recently signed a massive three-year extension that will pay him $55 million per year and keep him under contract through 2029. Mayfield is thrilled to have the contract but still feels he has plenty left to prove.

“I still have so much to prove,” Mayfield said, via the team’s website. “This isn’t, ‘I have made it.’ You know, this is life-changing money. This is stuff that for us is unbelievable. But it’s an opportunity to help the community and to continue to progress and move forward. And the main goal is still the Super Bowl, and I don’t have one of those.”

Mayfield was asked specifically what he feels he needs to prove and was quick to talk about playing a complete game and a complete season.

“A lot of things. I think when it comes to just being able to finish the season the right way. We’ve had hot starts and lulls in the middle of the year, being able to put it all together and be consistent. And that’s not just for me, but for our team. As the leader, I have to do that. And I have to demand that of myself every day before I can demand it of my teammates. And so just trying to raise that standard no matter if it’s going good or bad every single day and go from there and just be more consistent. We started out winning a lot of close ball games, two-minute, last year early on, but didn’t make those plays towards the end of the year that we needed to. And so that goes with consistency.”

Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles doesn’t expect to get a different version of Mayfield following the massive contract.

“I don’t think [the contract] does anything for him, the way he prepares, the way he gets ready to play,” said Bowles. “It does great for him financially off the field, and his family, so you can say that part about it, but I don’t think it’s going to change him one bit.”

Panthers

The Texans’ defense dominated the Panthers during a joint practice in training camp, recording seven sacks and two interceptions during the session. Carolina G Robert Hunt said they won’t face star rushers like Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter every week, and thinks rookie first-round OT Monroe Freeling is holding his own against tough competition.

Those two guys (Anderson and Hunter), you don’t see those — you may see them one time a year, and that’s there (at Houston). And now you may see them with the Rams with those guys, right?” Hunt said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “But you don’t see that every week. (Freeling) has been holding his own. He’s been doing a really good job. And he’s a rookie, man. I remember when I was a rookie trying to block people; it’s hard. And not guys like that. I couldn’t imagine blocking some guys like that.”

Although OTs Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu are still dealing with injuries, Hunt remains confident in their offensive line with Freeling and Rasheed Walker manning the tackle spots.

“Don’t get me wrong, T-Mo and Ickey are huge parts of this O-line, and they have been for years. And everybody’s seen when this line is completely healthy what it can be and what it is. So we can’t replace them, right?” Hunt said. “But we can get guys that are really good football players like Monroe Freeling and Rasheed Walker, and they come in and do what they do. And also we’ve got Luke, who’s new. And I haven’t played in a year. So s—, we’re excited to go out for the challenge.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales said Freeling has been critical of himself and is looking for ways to improve.

“The good part about Monroe — really confident guy. He really enjoys playing ball,” Canales said. “I don’t wanna say happy-go-lucky because that wouldn’t be accurate in describing him, but he does have a self-deprecating nature to him, where he’s like, man, he’s acknowledging (how tough that day was). And I just told him, ‘Hey, if that’s not the best tandem, I don’t know what it is.’ This is what we need to take our steps and continue to improve stuff, but he’s excited about this week, and he’s had a couple of nice days of practice.”

Saints

Saints DE Chase Young got his first full healthy offseason with the team after having a neck injury in 2024 and a calf injury a year ago. Young wouldn’t share all of his secrets but was clear that his physical health was one of his main priorities this offseason.

“Staying on the body, grinding,” Young said, via the team’s website. “It’s a lot. Got to gate-keep some of it. I do a lot. I’m blessed to be here, just trying to keep the body right.”

Moore praised Young’s leadership throughout the offseason, from his preparation to how he carries himself on the field.

“He has done a great job through the whole offseason of really being a natural leader — how he acts, how he prepares, how he plays,” Moore said. “He’s just done an excellent job and certainly you can see the appreciation his teammates have shown towards him.”