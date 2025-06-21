NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Darnell Mooney, Tetairoa McMillan, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is confident in OC Josh Grizzard after working with Liam Coen dating back to his tenure with the Rams.

“Liam and I were close in L.A. and he was great for me last year,” Mayfield said, via Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com. “Griz has his own tweaks on it. He’s handled it well. Things aren’t just going to transfer from one season to the next. Nothing we did last year matters. The foundation is there. We are working on explosive plays and fundamentals in the run game. Josh is still getting used to calling plays. He was instrumental in our third-down install and passing-game stuff last year. So he has experience.”

Falcons

Falcons WR Darnell Mooney spoke about the upcoming season and his rapport with QB Michael Penix.

“I didn’t really come here for 1,000 yards,” Mooney said this week, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s D. Orlando Ledbetter. “I came here to win. So, for, you know, anybody that’s like creating that as a top tier for the receivers, that’s not what I came here to do. I came here to win games.”

“He throws the ball very, very far,” Mooney said of Penix. “He has a strong arm. He can get it out whenever he needs to. Like, if it feels like he’s late, he won’t be late. He can get the ball there in time.”

“I feel like you can’t lead nobody whenever you don’t know them,” Penix commented during OTAs. “I feel like you got to build relationships. And for me, I want to get to know those guys so I can know who can take certain leadership styles.”

Panthers

Carolina added first-round WR Tetairoa McMillan in the draft to give QB Bryce Young another weapon in his development. Panthers HC Dave Canales has been impressed with McMillan’s ability to learn multiple spots at receiver, but wants to get him feeling 100 percent comfortable.

“He’s really taken to the coaching, first and foremost,” Canales said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “The goal is to get him comfortable with the system, the different types of plays, and the different formations. We’re starting to make it more challenging in terms of moving it around in different spots. He’s handling it great. That gives him his best opportunity to play fast.”

“I can tell when a guy’s not comfortable because they look a little methodical out there, you know, and so to see him be able to play fast, he looks pretty comfortable, but I know he’ll probably be the first one to come up here and say. I don’t feel like I have everything totally down pat. And that’s the goal, is to get him to where he’s completely comfortable.”

Canales outlined McMillan’s profile and highlighted his ability to use his size to make plays with the ball in the air.

“I think it’s just his consistent ability to win at the top of the route; he uses his hands well. He’s got great body control for having that kind of frame in size. A lot of times, guys do struggle with people in their space. And for a 6-4 guy to be able to control his body and then come back to the ball, he’s such a friendly target because he attacks it whenever it’s thrown to him. You’ll see him come back towards the ball versus just receiving it, if you will. So those are some of the things that I’m excited about, you know, just continuing to see from him.”