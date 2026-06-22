NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Tetairoa McMillan, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Amid contract extension talks, Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said QB Baker Mayfield won’t miss any games but could do a better job of getting down during runs and taking care of his body to avoid injuries.

“No, he’s not going to miss any games, but he can take a little bit better care of himself in certain situations,” Bowles said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I understand when he’s a yard and a half or two from a first down, but not when it’s 10 yards or eight yards from the first down when he can get up and live another day. Unless it’s fourth and 10 in Houston and the game is on the line, and I understand why he’s doing those types of things. But if we can take care of that, we’ll be fine.”

“Getting down, he can do a little bit better job,” Bowles added. “I’m not saying all of them, but there are two or three where he’d like to have back where he can get down and not hurt himself.”

Falcons

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. commented on the competition with QB Tua Tagovailoa, despite the fact that he is still recovering from his knee issue.

“It’s been good. It’s been nothing but good since he got here,” Penix said, via Pro Football Talk. “We know we’re in competition, but at the same time, we are on the same team. We have the same goals, and that’s to see this team win football games and help do that in our way. Man, we’ve been good together, and it’s always going to be like that.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan noted that the game has slowed down for him since he first entered the league, and he feels he has a firm grasp of the playbook

“It’s definitely slowed down,” McMillan told the team website. “Obviously, second year in the playbook. I’m not a rookie anymore to where new things come flying at me. The game’s a lot slower, and I got a year under my belt, 18 games, so I feel good right now.”