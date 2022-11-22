NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Jameson Williams, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus explained that the decision to hold G Teven Jenkins out of Sunday’s game was because he was banged up and couldn’t be available in any more than an emergency situation.

“Teven, before the game, said, ‘Hey, I’m able. I’m still a little bit hurt, but I’m able to be there as a backup, if needed, in an emergency,’” Eberflus said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “So that’s where he was today.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell spoke about getting WR Jameson Williams practice reps with limited time before the Thanksgiving game.

“Yeah, just to get him involved, get him around, see where he can go with it,” Campbell said, via Pro Football Talk. “I mean, he’s going to run some routes here in a minute. He and a few of our receivers, we’re going to let them — let them run a little bit and have [Tim] Boyle throw to them. And just get his legs under him from a football aspect.”

Campbell wasn’t sure when Williams would be ready and added that he would likely have a learning curve.

“Yeah, it’s a good question,” Campbell said. “I mean, I think it’s just let’s see where he’s at because really the rehab that he’s done now that even though this is technically not practicing if you will it’s more walk-through mode. But the things that he’ll do starting [Monday] out there live are much more football oriented. So, I think we — we’ll just see where he can go and see how fast he can get there.”

“Jamo’s been around them, he’s been in the meetings and there’s a good rapport,” Campbell added. “And when that time comes, he’ll earn the respect from his teammates like the rest of those guys have.”

Campbell said Williams can help take the top off of the defense: “I know this, he can run. In that regard, he can help.” (Tim Twentyman)

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson was held to 33 yards on three catches against the Cowboys and called the game a disaster.

“I mean, it just sucks that we lost this bad,” Jefferson said Monday, via NFL.com. “If we just lost by three, seven, 10 points, it wouldn’t be as bad. People lose games. We’re not expected to go undefeated for the rest of the season. Things happen. It’s the NFL. There are good teams that we’re playing. But it’s just the fact that we lost by 37 points at home. It’s just embarrassing being in that type of situation and we just didn’t play well in all phases. That’s what really killed us and made us act the way we’re acting now. We’ve just got to get that taste out of our mouths. We didn’t play well at all. We just want to get to Thursday [and] have a chance to get that taste out of our mouth and play better.” “I mean, of course, I wish we had adjusted faster throughout the game,” Jefferson added. “Getting the ball out quicker, not letting Micah Parsons and the rest of that D-line get a chance to get back there to Kirk (Cousins). So it’s just things we need to learn from. This is a new team. This is a new coaching staff. We have new players on this team. We’re all still learning from each other. We’re still all learning how to play with each other. It’s just a lesson learned.” One AFC scout spoke to Doug Kyed. about the Vikings’ playoff hopes: “I think they are pretty good. Christian Darrisaw ‘s being out is a huge loss, but they have really talented skills. And their defense is good up front. Was 8-1 a bit of a mirage? Yeah, probably, but they’re better than what they showed yesterday for sure.”

‘s being out is a huge loss, but they have really talented skills. And their defense is good up front. Was 8-1 a bit of a mirage? Yeah, probably, but they’re better than what they showed yesterday for sure.” According to Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell , CB Akayleb Evans is still in concussion protocol and CB Andrew Booth is dealing with knee soreness. (Chris Tomasson)

, CB is still in concussion protocol and CB is dealing with knee soreness. (Chris Tomasson) O’Connell is currently unsure if DT Dalvin Tomlinson will play on Thursday. (Tomasson)