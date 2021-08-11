NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Nagy said they were “well-aware” of second-round OT Teven Jenkins‘ back issues during college and have a plan for the rookie with their training staff.

“Teven is doing everything he can right now to get through this,” Nagy said, via Audacy.com. “We were well aware of everything, with some of the back issues that he had in college. Right now, this is just a part of the process, and we know that. So we’re just going to keep staying positive with him, and we have a plan with Andre Tucker, our head trainer, and our doctors. Obviously, Teven is frustrated, because he wants to be out here with his brothers. But right now, that’s not the case. He’s just doing everything he can do each day to get better in the training room.”

Nagy added that there is still an “open competition” for the starting left tackle job and is confident that OL coach Juan Castillo will determine their best option between Jenkins and OT Elijah Wilkinson.

“In the meantime, we got to focus on what we have right now going on there,” Nagy said. “I think it’s been well-stated that that’s an open competition. That’s going to be one of our No. 1 objectives, is making sure we go about that thing the right way. And I’ll just say this – Juan Castillo as our offensive line coach, I put a lot of stock and trust into him. I really believe that regardless of where this thing goes and how it gets there, I have confidence in knowing we as coaches and him as a coach specifically at that position, that we’ll be able to get through this thing.”

Bears WR Allen Robinson was a late scratch from Wednesday’s practice due to a hamstring injury. (Kevin Fishbain)

Lions

Lions DL Da’Shawn Hand has a chip on his shoulder heading into a contract year with Detroit, and he’s not shy about admitting it.

“Hell yeah, that’s accurate!” Hand said, via MLive.com “You’ve got to think, when you work so hard to try to stay healthy and things just don’t go your way, you just gotta get back up. I’ve been blessed to keep having opportunities to come back. They believe in me. I’ve been doing things the right way, so things have paid off and that’s why I’m still here…

“I just want my talents to show. I want to stay healthy and I want to show y’all I can really do this — I can be a bonafide player in this league.”

Unhappy with his play in the previous scheme, Hand feels rejuvenated by the new coaching staff, which places an emphasis on utilizing Hand’s athleticism as well as moving him around within their system.

“I’m just clear-headed,” he said. “I’m not thinking about anything. I’m not thinking about the past. I’m actually reading a new book called ‘Mindfulness’ and it’s teaching me to just stay in the moment. So I’m just stacking days and enjoying the process. Like I said, I just want to ball. I want to be a bonafide player in this league.”

After playing last year at a reported 270 pounds, Hand has bulked back up this year, with the help of professional chefs.

“Potatoes, potatoes, potatoes,” Hand said. “Just trying to be more carb-heavy. Last year, I was so honed in on leaning out, that I leaned down too much. Now I was able to get my carbs in.”

The Lions brought in FB Raziz Ahmed and K/P Sergio Castillo for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

