NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- Bears HC Matt Nagy doesn’t expect RB Damien Williams (COVID-19) to play in Week 6. Receivers coach Mike Furrey also won’t be at the Packers game because of COVID-19 protocols. (Adam Jahns)
- Adam Schefter reports that Bears’ RB Damien Williams tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve list.
- The Chicago Bears worked out P James Smith on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.
- OUT for Week 6: TE J.P. Holtz (quadricep), DT Caleb Johnson (knee)
- QUESTIONABLE for Week 6: CB Artie Burns (foot), CB Xavier Crawford (back), WR Jakeem Grant (groin), DT Akiem Hicks (groin), LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring), S Eddie Jackson (knee), LB Khalil Mack (foot), RB Ryan Nall (ankle), WR Allen Robinson (ankle), CB Duke Shelley (ankle)
Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell couldn’t put a timetable of recovery for OT Taylor Decker (finger): “It’s hard to say right now.” (Dave Birkett)
- Campbell said RB Godwin Igwebuike and WR Tom Kennedy are currently the “leading candidates” for kickoff return duties. (Kyle Meinke)
- QUESTIONABLE for Week 6: LB Trey Flowers (knee), TE T.J. Hockenson (knee), RB D’Andre Swift (groin), RB Jamaal Williams (hip, illness)
Packers
Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur is unsure if LB Jaylon Smith will be ready to go this week but said the team will evaluate him at the end of the week.
“We’re working hard towards that, but that’s kind of a wait and see type deal. We’ll see where he’s at at the end of the week and whether or not he’s ready to go,” LaFleur said, via PackersWire.com.
- Packers’ TE Marcedes Lewis said that he still has three more NFL seasons left to play in him. (Bill Huber)
- Packers’ RB AJ Dillon spoke about working on catching the ball during the offseason: “This was the first time in the offseason I really spent working on my hands. They’re still getting more comfortable catching certain balls here and there, but I’m definitely happy with the improvement I made.” (Ryan Wood)
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said they want to be sure ILB Jaylon Smith is comfortable in their system before putting him in the lineup: “We’ll continue to talk about that. He was out there in the mix. We want to make sure he’s comfortable and ready to go before we put him out there.” (Rob Demovsky)
- OUT for Week 6: CB Kevin King (shoulder)
- DOUBTFUL for Week 6: T Dennis Kelly (back)
- QUESTIONABLE for Week 6: G Elgton Jenkins (ankle), WR Malik Taylor (illness)
