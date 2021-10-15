NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Nagy doesn’t expect RB Damien Williams (COVID-19) to play in Week 6. Receivers coach Mike Furrey also won’t be at the Packers game because of COVID-19 protocols. (Adam Jahns)

Lions

Packers

Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur is unsure if LB Jaylon Smith will be ready to go this week but said the team will evaluate him at the end of the week.

“We’re working hard towards that, but that’s kind of a wait and see type deal. We’ll see where he’s at at the end of the week and whether or not he’s ready to go,” LaFleur said, via PackersWire.com.

Packers’ TE Marcedes Lewis said that he still has three more NFL seasons left to play in him. (Bill Huber)

said that he still has three more NFL seasons left to play in him. (Bill Huber) Packers’ RB AJ Dillon spoke about working on catching the ball during the offseason: “This was the first time in the offseason I really spent working on my hands. They’re still getting more comfortable catching certain balls here and there, but I’m definitely happy with the improvement I made.” (Ryan Wood)

spoke about working on catching the ball during the offseason: “This was the first time in the offseason I really spent working on my hands. They’re still getting more comfortable catching certain balls here and there, but I’m definitely happy with the improvement I made.” (Ryan Wood) Packers HC Matt LaFleur said they want to be sure ILB Jaylon Smith is comfortable in their system before putting him in the lineup: “We’ll continue to talk about that. He was out there in the mix. We want to make sure he’s comfortable and ready to go before we put him out there.” (Rob Demovsky)

said they want to be sure ILB is comfortable in their system before putting him in the lineup: “We’ll continue to talk about that. He was out there in the mix. We want to make sure he’s comfortable and ready to go before we put him out there.” (Rob Demovsky) OUT for Week 6: CB Kevin King (shoulder)

for Week 6: CB (shoulder) DOUBTFUL for Week 6: T Dennis Kelly (back)

for Week 6: T (back) QUESTIONABLE for Week 6: G Elgton Jenkins (ankle), WR Malik Taylor (illness)